The Weinstein Company and the Nelson Mandela Foundation have launched an education partnership in advance of the upcoming movie “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” stars Idris Elba and Naomie Harris. The film opens in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 29 and expands on Christmas.

The initiative is aimed at introducing Mandela’s story of the transition to democracy in South Africa to every U.S. high school student.

“Nelson Mandela is not just a symbol of hope and peace the world over, his very success is emblematic of what can be achieved through education,” said producer Anant Singh.

The alliance includes Teach for America, New York City Public Schools, the Los Angeles Unified School District and Miami Dade Public Schools. It’s aimed at providing teachers with materials including the Share My Lesson digital resource.

The source materials include an introduction by former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, the first President to invite Mandela to the White House.

“There are no words to describe how meaningful it is to us to know that, thousands of miles away, schoolchildren are learning the history of our country and the father of our democracy,” said Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The curriculum is available at http://www.mandelafilm.com and http://www.sharemylesson.com/mandela.