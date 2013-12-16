The Black List has announced their 2013 winners.

The annual lineup consists of the year’s best unproduced scripts in Hollywood as voted on by more than 250 studio execs.

Previous alumni of the list include “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Argo” and “The King’s Speech.” This years list includes 72 scripts that can be seen below.

“The Line of Duty” by Cory Miller

“The Boy and His Tiger” by Dan Dollar

“Inquest” by Josh Simon

“Sweetheart” by Jack Stanley

“The Company Man” by Andrew Cypiot

“Burn Site” by Doug Simon

“Shovel Buddies” By Jason Mark Hellerman

“Capsule” by Ian Shorr

“Pure” by Kate Trefry

“Fully Wrecked” by Jake Morse and Scott Wolman

“The End of the Tour” by Donald Margulies

“The Mayor of Shark City” by Nick Creature and Michael Sweeney

“Spotlight” by Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy

“Extinction” by Spenser Cohen

“Bury the Lead” by Justin Kremer

“Gay Kid and and Fat Chick” by Bo Burnham

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” by Alexis C. Jolly

“Ink and Bone” by Zak Olkewicz

“Dogfight” by Nicoel Riegel

“Sovereign” by Geoff Tock and Greg Weidman

“I’m Proud of You” by Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue

“The Special Program” by Debora Cahn

“Faults” by Riley Stearns

“The Independent” by Evan Parter

“The Shark is Not Working” by Richard Cordiner

“Autopsy of Jane Doe” by Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg

“The Civillian” by Rachel Long and Brian Pittman

“The Crown” by Max Hurwitz

“Revelation” by Hernany Perla

“The Killing Floor” by Bac Delorme and Stephen Clarke

“Elsewhere” by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis

“Clarity” by Ryan Belenzon and Jeffrey Gelber

“1969: A Space Odyssey or How Kubrick Learned to Stop Worrying and Land on the Moon” by Stephany Folsom

“From Here to Albion” by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirivani

“Nicholas” by Leo Sardarian

‘The Golden Record” by Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell

“The Man of Sorrow” by Neville Kiser

“Dig” by Adam Barker

“Free Byrd” by Jon Boyer

“Reminscence” by Lisa Joy Nolan

“Beauty Queen” by Annie Neal

“The Politician” by Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman

“American Sniper” by Jason Dean Hall

“Tchaikovsky’s Requiem” by Jonathan Stokes

“The Remains” by Meaghan Oppenheimer

“Beast” by Zach Dean

“The Line” by Sang Kyu Kim

“Half Heard in Stillness” By David Weil

“The Fixer” by Bill Kennedy

“Pox Americana” by Frank John Hughes

“Time and Temperature” Nick Santora

“Broken Cove” by Declan O’Dwyer

“Last Minute Maids” by Leo Nicholas

“Section 6” by Aaron Berg

“Sugar in My Veins” by Barbara Stepansky

“Where Angels Die” by Alexander Felix

“Frisco” by Simon Stephenson

“Sea of Trees” by Chris Sparling

“Diablo Run” by Shea Mirzai and Evan Mirzai

“Cake” by Patrick Tobin

“Seed” by Christina Hodson

“Superbrat” by Eric Slovin and Leo Allen

“Pan” by Jason Fuchs

“Dude” by Olivia Milch

“Hot Summer Nights” by Elijah Bynum

“Holland, Michigan” by Andrew Sodroski

“Queen of Hearts” by Stephanie Shannon

“A Monster Calls” by Patrick Ness

“Randle is Benign” by Damien Ober

“Make a Wish” by Zach Frankel

“Patient Z” by Michael Le

“Mississippi Mud” by Elijah Bynum