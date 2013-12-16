72 scripts featured on this years list
The Black List has announced their 2013 winners.
The annual lineup consists of the year’s best unproduced scripts in Hollywood as voted on by more than 250 studio execs.
Previous alumni of the list include “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Argo” and “The King’s Speech.” This years list includes 72 scripts that can be seen below.
“The Line of Duty” by Cory Miller
“The Boy and His Tiger” by Dan Dollar
“Inquest” by Josh Simon
“Sweetheart” by Jack Stanley
“The Company Man” by Andrew Cypiot
“Burn Site” by Doug Simon
“Shovel Buddies” By Jason Mark Hellerman
“Capsule” by Ian Shorr
“Pure” by Kate Trefry
“Fully Wrecked” by Jake Morse and Scott Wolman
“The End of the Tour” by Donald Margulies
“The Mayor of Shark City” by Nick Creature and Michael Sweeney
“Spotlight” by Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy
“Extinction” by Spenser Cohen
“Bury the Lead” by Justin Kremer
“Gay Kid and and Fat Chick” by Bo Burnham
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” by Alexis C. Jolly
“Ink and Bone” by Zak Olkewicz
“Dogfight” by Nicoel Riegel
“Sovereign” by Geoff Tock and Greg Weidman
“I’m Proud of You” by Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue
“The Special Program” by Debora Cahn
“Faults” by Riley Stearns
“The Independent” by Evan Parter
“The Shark is Not Working” by Richard Cordiner
“Autopsy of Jane Doe” by Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg
“The Civillian” by Rachel Long and Brian Pittman
“The Crown” by Max Hurwitz
“Revelation” by Hernany Perla
“The Killing Floor” by Bac Delorme and Stephen Clarke
“Elsewhere” by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis
“Clarity” by Ryan Belenzon and Jeffrey Gelber
“1969: A Space Odyssey or How Kubrick Learned to Stop Worrying and Land on the Moon” by Stephany Folsom
“From Here to Albion” by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirivani
“Nicholas” by Leo Sardarian
‘The Golden Record” by Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell
“The Man of Sorrow” by Neville Kiser
“Dig” by Adam Barker
“Free Byrd” by Jon Boyer
“Reminscence” by Lisa Joy Nolan
“Beauty Queen” by Annie Neal
“The Politician” by Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman
“American Sniper” by Jason Dean Hall
“Tchaikovsky’s Requiem” by Jonathan Stokes
“The Remains” by Meaghan Oppenheimer
“Beast” by Zach Dean
“The Line” by Sang Kyu Kim
“Half Heard in Stillness” By David Weil
“The Fixer” by Bill Kennedy
“Pox Americana” by Frank John Hughes
“Time and Temperature” Nick Santora
“Broken Cove” by Declan O’Dwyer
“Last Minute Maids” by Leo Nicholas
“Section 6” by Aaron Berg
“Sugar in My Veins” by Barbara Stepansky
“Where Angels Die” by Alexander Felix
“Frisco” by Simon Stephenson
“Sea of Trees” by Chris Sparling
“Diablo Run” by Shea Mirzai and Evan Mirzai
“Cake” by Patrick Tobin
“Seed” by Christina Hodson
“Superbrat” by Eric Slovin and Leo Allen
“Pan” by Jason Fuchs
“Dude” by Olivia Milch
“Hot Summer Nights” by Elijah Bynum
“Holland, Michigan” by Andrew Sodroski
“Queen of Hearts” by Stephanie Shannon
“A Monster Calls” by Patrick Ness
“Randle is Benign” by Damien Ober
“Make a Wish” by Zach Frankel
“Patient Z” by Michael Le
“Mississippi Mud” by Elijah Bynum
Golden. From the titles alone on some of these I want to fork over ten bucks to see them.
Now that Payne/McKay have been signed to script the new Star Trek film, I wonder how long it will take studios to scramble to produce their other optioned screenplays, or pick up their unsold stack? Our Man Lilburne could be made for a song, and The Legend of King Midas is an epic masterpiece.
I’m always scratching my head over why obvious duds are dragged unto the screen, while some of the best are left to turn to dust. When I sit on set and hear actors complain about lines, and nearly cry knowing the thing will be a flop, and probably ruin their career, I wonder which delusional exec signed for it, and why? Are there tax incentives to produce terrible films?
Note to studios: If a screenplay is good, make the film. If it sucks, don’t waste another minute on it.
A long Black List but where are the women? Such a small representation. Are females not writing or just not being accepted?
Kate Trefry is the woman to watch, “Pure O” is raw genius.
Oh my gosh! All that talent and nowhere to go?
It’s called Hollywood!
Good to see one or two goyum made the list. Happy for the little people.