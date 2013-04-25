Reliance Developing 'Graceling' Trilogy (EXCLUSIVE)

Nayar, Noorani, Burton on board to produce
India-based Reliance Entertainment is heading to “Graceling,” acquiring feature rights Kristin Cashore’s young-adult fantasy trilogy as a film franchise starter in partnership with Kintop Pictures.
Producer Deepak Nayar (“Paranoia”) will oversee the project for Reliance and Kintop Pictures and will produce alongside Tabrez Noorani (“Life of Pi”) of Tamasha Talkies and Leigh Ann Burton for Blu-Sky Media. British screenwriter Piers Ashworth (“Nostradamus”) will write the script.
“Graceling” was published in 2008 as the first installment of a trilogy, followed by “Fire” and “Bitterblue.” It centers on young woman who lives in a world where select people born with an extreme skill — called a Grace — are feared and exploited. She carries the burden of the Grace of killing and, as the king’s niece, is forced to execute his dirty work.
Nayar said in a statement, “We are very excited about a potential franchise with a strong and original female lead. Graceling offers an original storyline that we haven’t seen before that combines elements of ‘Hunger Games’ and ‘Game of Thrones.’”
Reliance Entertainment and Kintop Pictures are partnered on producing young-adult franchise “Vampire Academy” along with Don Murphy and Susan Montford of Angry Films and Michael Preger. The Weinstein Co. acquired US rights to the first film in the franchise, “Blood Sisters,” at Berlin.
Cashore is represented by Julie Kane-Ritsch of the Gotham Group and Faye Bender of the Faye Bender Literary Agency. Piers Ashworth is represented by Resolution. “Graceling” is represented by Julia Scott of Rufus-Isaacs, Acland and Grantham.
Wouldn´t it be awesome if you did the all the books into one series, you would be following three diffrent storyline – one for each book….. just a thought. Either way i am in looove with these books and will sure love anything that comes from it. I have always dreamed of playing Katsa – omg i would die if that happpend.
otherwise I think Alexandra Daddario would be great casting as Katsa. xoxo
OMG I’m over the moooon!! Please please Reliance do it do it!
SO excited!!!!!
EEEEHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!! OMG OMG OMG OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHOEVER MAKES THIS SERIES A MOVIE I WILL LOVE FOREVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Love these books!! Hope the movies follow the books closely!
I love this book.
Nicholas Hoult should be Po!!!! :O
I was lukewarm about Graceling (meaning I liked the story and characters but mostly couldn’t stand Katsa), but I absolutely loved Fire, and I hope it gets made into a movie.
i would like to get a copy of the film when it comes out.
I love these books and im so glad to hear there making them into films my only concern is if the films would live upto the books, but i cant wait to see them anyway. :)
I’ve been waiting 4 this 4ever! The Graceling series becoming a movie series would be a dream come true. I just fell in love after reading the 1st book.
Awesome! This was a fantastic series and should make for a great nail-biting/action-adventure/romance/fantasy film series. I look forward to it! Hopefully the producers will give it the quality it deserves. It goes way beyond Hunger Games.
::VICTORY SCREECH::