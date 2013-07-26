‘Pink Panthers’ Jewel Thief Movie Coming to U.S.

A day after notorious Balkan jewel thief Milan Poparic escaped from a Swiss prison, news comes that he will be heading stateside — or at least a film about him is.

Doppelganger Releasing has acquired U.S. rights to Havana Marking’s “Smash and Grab: The Story of the Pink Panthers,” a documentary about Poparic’s gang of Balkan jewel thieves.

The documentary includes interviews with key gang members, as well as the global police forces who work to stop them.

Doppelganger, an arm of Music Box, will release “Smash and Grab” at New York’s Film Forum on July 31, followed by a national release in theaters and on home entertainment platforms.

Interpol has dubbed the gang “The Pink Panthers” after the 1963 Peter Sellers comedy. Poparic, who had been serving a sentence for a 2009 jewelry store robbery, escaped with fellow inmate Adrian Albrecht,