‘Pink Panthers’ Jewel Thief Movie Coming to U.S.

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Milan Poparic Pink Panthers Smash and

Film focuses on Pink Panthers gang

A day after notorious Balkan jewel thief Milan Poparic escaped from a Swiss prison, news comes that he will be heading stateside — or at least a film about him is.

Doppelganger Releasing has acquired U.S. rights to Havana Marking’s “Smash and Grab: The Story of the Pink Panthers,” a documentary about Poparic’s  gang of Balkan jewel thieves.

The documentary includes interviews with key gang members, as well as the global police forces who work to stop them.

Doppelganger, an arm of Music Box, will release “Smash and Grab” at New York’s Film Forum on July 31, followed by a national release in theaters and on home entertainment platforms.

Interpol has dubbed the gang “The Pink Panthers” after the 1963 Peter Sellers comedy.  Poparic, who had been serving a sentence  for a 2009 jewelry store robbery, escaped with fellow inmate Adrian Albrecht,

  1. 4everandco says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    This got 85% on Rotten Tomatoes?! Looks like I found my next documentary!

  2. Pavle Stanimirovic says:
    June 1, 2017 at 6:29 am

    lol

  3. ddos vps says:
    August 5, 2013 at 2:30 am

    I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later. Cheers|

