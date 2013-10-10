Idris Elba’s “Mandela: A Long Walk to Freedom” has been selected for this year’s Royal Film Performance on Dec. 5 in London.

The event, which also marks the European premiere, has been set for The Odeon Leicester Square with members of the royal family, cast and filmmakers expected to attend.

The Royal Film Performance is the principal fundraising event of the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund charity for the U.K. film and TV industries.

“We are thrilled to be able to host the Royal Premiere of this momentous South African/British co-production,” said fund chief Barry Jenkins. “We are most grateful to the Royal Family for their continued support since the very first Royal Film Performance event back in 1946. The funds raised from this event make a huge difference to the lives of industry colleagues and their families in times of great need.”

“Mandela” is the largest South African/ British co-production ever mounted. Elba stars as Nelson Mandela and Naomie Harris as his wife.

The film is based on Mandela’s 1994 book “Long Walk to Freedom.” Tony Kgoroge, Riaad Moosa, Zolani Mkiva, Jamie Bartlett, Lindiwe Matshikiza, Deon Lotz and Terry Pheto also star.

TWC is releasing “Mandela” in the U.S. on Nov. 29. Pathe will open the film in the U.K. and Ireland on Jan. 3.