Ben Affleck required a little convincing from director Zack Snyder before he agreed to take on the role of Batman.

In an interview with Al Horton for 411mania.com, Affleck admits he didn’t think he’d be right for the part until he spoke to Snyder.

Affleck said, “Initially, I was reluctant as I felt I didn’t fit the traditional mold. But once Zack showed me the concept, and that it would be both different from the great movies that Chris and Christian made, but still in keeping with tradition, I was excited.”

He continued, “Doing something different and new is always tricky and part of the thrill and the risk is that initially it confounds expectations. The truth is, it’s the movie and the execution of it is what all the actors depend on and I believe in Zack’s vision.”

Affleck also said that Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara was right on the money when he said that this version of Batman would be “tired and weary and seasoned and been doing it for awhile,” but Affleck didn’t explain further because he wants “to be able to capitalize on what is new about this iteration by having it be a surprise to the audience.”