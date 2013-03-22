Indian Film Fest to Fete Universal TV’s Bela Bajaria

Features News Editor @shaldore
Indian Film Fest Fete Universal TV's

Leadership Awards will salute Participant's Gebhardt and producer Guneet Monga

The Indian Film Festival Los Angeles will salute Universal TV’s Bela Bajaria, Participant’s Christopher Gebhardt and producer Guneet Monga on April 11 at its sixth annual Leadership Awards, which recognize bizzers who have made an impact on entertainment related to India.
Bajaria (pictured above left with will receive her award from Mindy Kaling, star of Universal TV’s Fox sitcom “The Mindy Project.” Bajaria (pictured above right with Michael Spiller, Kaling, and Aziz Ansari) is exec VP overseeing all creative operations for the studio.
Participant Media has backed such films as “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.” Producer Monga’s credits include “Gangs of Wasseypur” and “Peddlers,” which will unspool in the fest, as well as such upcoming releases as “Monsoon Shootout,” “Haraamkhor” and “Toba Tek Singh.”
Disney’s Andy Bird, who will give the keynote address at the luncheon event, is head of international for the Mouse House. During his tenure the studio acquired India’s UTV Motion Pictures.
Thesp Rupak Ginn (“Royal Pains”) will emcee the luncheon at the House of Blues.
The 11th edition of the fest runs April 9-14 at the Arclight in Hollywood.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. motion pictures says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    I like your blog, I will bookmark it and will get back on it.

    Reply

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad