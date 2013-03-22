Indian Film Fest to Fete Universal TV’s Bela Bajaria

Leadership Awards will salute Participant's Gebhardt and producer Guneet Monga
The Indian Film Festival Los Angeles will salute Universal TV’s Bela Bajaria, Participant’s Christopher Gebhardt and producer Guneet Monga on April 11 at its sixth annual Leadership Awards, which recognize bizzers who have made an impact on entertainment related to India.
Bajaria (pictured above left with will receive her award from Mindy Kaling, star of Universal TV’s Fox sitcom “The Mindy Project.” Bajaria (pictured above right with Michael Spiller, Kaling, and Aziz Ansari) is exec VP overseeing all creative operations for the studio.
Participant Media has backed such films as “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.” Producer Monga’s credits include “Gangs of Wasseypur” and “Peddlers,” which will unspool in the fest, as well as such upcoming releases as “Monsoon Shootout,” “Haraamkhor” and “Toba Tek Singh.”
Disney’s Andy Bird, who will give the keynote address at the luncheon event, is head of international for the Mouse House. During his tenure the studio acquired India’s UTV Motion Pictures.
Thesp Rupak Ginn (“Royal Pains”) will emcee the luncheon at the House of Blues.
The 11th edition of the fest runs April 9-14 at the Arclight in Hollywood.
