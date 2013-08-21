Finnish Film Affair will present 27 features and 8 work-in-progress titles
Pirjo Honkasalo’s “Concrete Night” and Dome Karukoski’s “Heart of a Lion” are among the 27 new films set to screen at the second edition of Finnish Film Affair, the professional forum running alongside the Helsinki Intl. Film Festival.
Other completed features set to unspool at FFA include Mika Ronkainen’s docu “Finnish Blood, Swedish Heart” which opened at Karlovy Vary, and Aleksi Salmenpera’s Hot Docs player “Alcan Highway.”
In its inaugural edition, the sidebar presented a number of works-in-progress, notably “Night” and “Lion,” that went on to have successful careers in the festival circuit. As a result, the three-day event has earned a reputation as being a serious showcase of promising Nordic films with crossover potential. Both “Night” and “Lion” will have their North-American premieres at Toronto.
This year, more sales agents, buyers and programmers will be attending FFA. The expanded guest list comprising over 50 professionals includes reps from ZDF and Arte, Celluloid Dreams, Wild Bunch, Versatile, Hanway, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Rotterdam and Locarno. Participants will have access to the newly-launched online screening room to watch selected titles.
“We’re very proud that the success of last year’s works-in-progress and the positive buzz around the event has attracted even more interest from the international industry,” said Sara Norberg, exec director of the Helsinki Intl. Film Festival – Love & Anarchy.
The eclectic works-in-progress lineup will feature Xavier Picard’s hand-drawn “Moomins on The Riviera,” the third opus of Finland’s popular toon franchise ; Akseli Tuomivaara’s youth drama “Korso;” and Amir Escandari’s doc “The Wind Catchers,” previously presented at IDFA forum in 2011.
The industry panel, Rare Exports: Opportunities for Finnish-Russian Coproductions, will explore the opportunities for collaborations with Russia, Europe’s fourth biggest movie market.
The talk will focus on co-production and distribution avenues in Russia, and will explain recent changes in public financing; as well as opportunities to tap into private funding sources.
FFA is backed by Favex – the Finnish Film & Audiovisual Export, the Finnish Film Foundation, Media Desk Finland, the Central Organisation of Finnish Film Producers, Finland Film Commission and is supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.
Finnish Film Affair runs Sept 24-26.
Spectacular! That you do not come by data like this simply and that
I am not so ungrateful! Preserve it-up men!
PDBP gives a rebate (discount) of Rs 7500/- as a way to stimulate the demand for home biogas vegetation.
With TCS’ Enterprise Security and Risk Management (ESRM) we offer a full companies
play in safety with integrated safety solutions.
Now KeyD has some good expertise on their group however their major power is crew play and strat calling.
To study extra about MLB odds – together with baseball runline
odds – try the Betting 101 part to enhance your odds
oof winning.
I am in fact thankful to the holder of this web site who has shared this impressive paragraph at at this time.
I know this web site presents quality based content and additional material, is there
any other website which gives these information in quality?associatednews.com (Miranda)
Other users will often ask you for this number so that they can engage in private conversations with
you over the Black – Berry network, but if you
don’t automatically know this number, it can sometimes be an inconvenience to have to stop and hunt for it.
Inhabitants of England are permissible to apply with a three months
former bank account number as a legalized account to acquire
direct currency. Our internet business, like our health, needs protection against viruses.
For most recent news you have to visit world-wide-web and on the
web I found this web page as a finest site for latest
updates.
Com base em tudo isso é que utilizo ConversionWP Premium, isso excelente tema WordPress para blog
profissional.
The answer lies in male psychology. Stretch
when you don’t want you to buy it. Axe, talking about becoming dehydrated.
There equation may be going to want to use the” best”!
Sid: You say it’s good stuff begins. Long term weight gain after you quit, I
hope you enjoyed hearing from Dr. Aim to eat an emotional motivator.
Depois de investir sobre curso Fórmula Negócio Em
linha criei diário virtual Internetividade
onde escrevo no interior de Empreendedorismo digital.
Feel free to follow the other articles on this website that focus on relationships and online dating.
Messenger, Facebook, AIM Twitter and SIP so all your contacts are accessible in one place, with the added feature of easy to use 2-way video
chat to any other fringsters. The lady can explore the friendship without any pressure of
looking flirtatious or anything of that nature.