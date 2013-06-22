‘Monsters U’ Leads B.O. Charge with $75M Weekend; ‘WWZ’ Thrills with $60M-Plus

Despite stronger-than-expected 'World War Z,' record-setting weekend now very unlikely
Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters University” made the grade Friday with $30.5 million, putting its weekend prospects around $75 million for first.
Historically, the late June frame is a strong release window for Pixar pics. The Mouse has previously dated “Brave,” “Cars 2” and “Toy Story 3” to colorful numbers around this time, and “Monsters University” is proving no differently: this is looking to be Pixar’s second highest opening on record next to “Toy Story 3’s” $110 million in 2010.
“World War Z” from Paramount and Skydance is beating its pre-weekend tracking with about $25 million from Friday, now in even better shape to secure that $60 million-plus bow some insiders predicted by midday Friday.
“Monsters University” combined with an overperforming “World War Z” puts the weekend in good shape, but not as good as some were expecting by Friday, as a record-setting frame no longer appears to be on the table.
Never before have the top three films on a non-holiday weekend earned more than $50 million, and this frame would be a prime candidate to break that record if not for one laggard: “Man of Steel.”
Initially expected to drop about 60% to the low $50 million range, the Warner Bros. holdover appears to have a sharper descent ahead of it than that. With just $12.7 million from Friday, the tentpole is looking at a weekend haul of around $40 million, suggesting that the PG-13 “World War Z” is taking a big enough bite out of the actioner’s market share to hold the “Man of Steel” down.
For most recent news you have to go to see the web and
on world-wide-web I found this site as a finest web page for
newest updates.
only aprx 320 million more for WWZ to break even…..lol
Yeah…I knew the “success” of MoS was going to be short-lived when Rotten Tomatoes settled in at 56% on it and even fanboys were split about 50/50. It’s a terrible movie. I had a free pass and walked out about 35-40 mins in.
Don’t care about the changes to Superman and his “origin,” all I want is a well-told story w/out hokey dialogue, hokey sets/costume, and truly bad editing — nor do I want a bunch of scenes that seem strung together w/hardly any rhyme or reason (if I wanted that, I could go watch Tree of Life again…which I enjoyed nevertheless). Oh, and Superman steals from the poor and destroys poor people’s property to “get even.” Great. Great stuff. (sigh)
I had a lot of problems with Man of Steel, but if you only saw 40 minutes of a 2 hour and 20 minute film you are very under-qualified to comment on the film as a whole. The vast majority of it could have been what you consider perfect?!
I expected a large drop for MoS, thanks to the near-venomous word of mouth.
The ending on monster u sucked. Can your 6 year old read that well??
Can’t wait to see both of them