‘Monsters U’ Leads B.O. Charge with $75M Weekend; ‘WWZ’ Thrills with $60M-Plus

“Monsters University” (Disney)

Despite stronger-than-expected 'World War Z,' record-setting weekend now very unlikely

Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters University” made the grade Friday with $30.5 million, putting its weekend prospects around $75 million for first.

Historically, the late June frame is a strong release window for Pixar pics. The Mouse has previously dated “Brave,” “Cars 2” and “Toy Story 3” to colorful numbers around this time, and “Monsters University” is proving no differently: this is looking to be Pixar’s second highest opening on record next to “Toy Story 3’s” $110 million in 2010.

World War Z” from Paramount and Skydance is beating its pre-weekend tracking with about $25 million from Friday, now in even better shape to secure that $60 million-plus bow some insiders predicted by midday Friday.

“Monsters University” combined with an overperforming “World War Z” puts the weekend in good shape, but not as good as some were expecting by Friday, as a record-setting frame no longer appears to be on the table.

Never before have the top three films on a non-holiday weekend earned more than $50 million, and this frame would be a prime candidate to break that record if not for one laggard: “Man of Steel.”

Initially expected to drop about 60% to the low $50 million range, the Warner Bros. holdover appears to have a sharper descent ahead of it than that. With just $12.7 million from Friday, the tentpole is looking at a weekend haul of around $40 million, suggesting that the PG-13 “World War Z” is taking a big enough bite out of the actioner’s market share to hold the “Man of Steel” down.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 7

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

7 Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. ทะเบียนสวย says:
    June 14, 2017 at 4:29 am

    For most recent news you have to go to see the web and
    on world-wide-web I found this site as a finest web page for
    newest updates.

    Reply
  2. Travis Mason says:
    June 23, 2013 at 9:06 am

    only aprx 320 million more for WWZ to break even…..lol

    Reply
  3. Phlegmbot says:
    June 22, 2013 at 1:22 pm

    Yeah…I knew the “success” of MoS was going to be short-lived when Rotten Tomatoes settled in at 56% on it and even fanboys were split about 50/50. It’s a terrible movie. I had a free pass and walked out about 35-40 mins in.

    Don’t care about the changes to Superman and his “origin,” all I want is a well-told story w/out hokey dialogue, hokey sets/costume, and truly bad editing — nor do I want a bunch of scenes that seem strung together w/hardly any rhyme or reason (if I wanted that, I could go watch Tree of Life again…which I enjoyed nevertheless). Oh, and Superman steals from the poor and destroys poor people’s property to “get even.” Great. Great stuff. (sigh)

    Reply
  4. John says:
    June 22, 2013 at 12:28 pm

    I expected a large drop for MoS, thanks to the near-venomous word of mouth.

    Reply
  5. matt says:
    June 22, 2013 at 10:47 am

    The ending on monster u sucked. Can your 6 year old read that well??

    Reply
  6. lissa says:
    June 22, 2013 at 10:04 am

    Can’t wait to see both of them

    Reply
See All 7 Comments

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad