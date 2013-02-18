Over the weekend Your Mama received a couple of covert communiques that each contained a bit of additional scuttlebutt as regards to the recent and much publicized real estate activities of behemoth-bootied reality t.v. star Kim Kardashian and her culture vulturing man-friend and baby daddy Kanye West.
Even the most casual of dabblers in the celebrity real estate gossip milieu know that Miss Kardashian very recently and quietly sold her approximately 3,800 square foot faux-Tuscan bachelorette pad in the Beverly Hills Post Office area in an off-market deal for an (as-yet) undisclosed amount of dough. The identity of the buyer is shielded behind a Florida-based corporate concern and—although we can’t verify the assertion—according to our ever-savvy source Yolanda Yakketyak Miss Kardashian sold the walled and gated five bedroom and 5 bathroom house to a well known but not exactly famous married man described to Your Mama as a former college basketball player turned powerhouse sports agent turned successful sports industry executive turned Florida-based real estate mogul.
The second tidbit that unexpectedly landed in our lap via Your Mama’s occasional but always spot on informant Patty Putsittogether pertains to the 9,000 (or so) square foot McMansion in Bel Air’s guard-gated Bel Air Crest community that in early January the unmarried and procreating couple were widely reported to have purchased (shown above). Property records do indeed now reveal that in late January 2013 the couple—or at least Miss Kardashian through the same trust connected her former faux-Tuscan in the Bev Hills P.O.—coughed up an undisclosed amount of moolah for the big ol’ Bel Air Crest crib in question that sits on three-quarters of an acre with scenic canyon and city views and was last listed with a $10,750,000 price tag.
Howevuh, hunny bunnies, don’t count on K.K. and Kanye to gut or expand the five bedroom and 6.5 bathroom mock-Med McMansion, as was previously reported they planned to do. In fact, don’t even count on them moving into the damn house because, according to Patty, they are already in escrow to flip the pricey pad for about a million bucks more than the still unknown amount they paid for the place just three weeks ago.
Such are the strange and wacky real estate ways of the rich and famous…
listing photos: Photos for Homes for Nelson Shelton & Associates
[…] Below are some superb essay issues that children may come across straightforward to write. Teachers also needs to offer the children appropriate guidelines for every sort of composition they have to write. To be able to write sentences which are punctuated properly, the author should follow a couple simple guidelines. Consequently, establishing a record of fascinating phrases would indicate writing diverting phrases within the dictionary. You will find just three primary strategies to create a compound sentence. To put it differently, a sentence does not should comprise an adjective. Where in fact the beginning of the word is really a connection between that word combined with the preceding phrase. Additionally, practice writing some easy sentences. update kim and kanye […]
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
i have no fuck to give
Yawn. Don’t steal Mamas inflection
Hunny, I wasn’t talking about when she sold to Seacrest. Now go drink something to help you lose weight and then get that bloated ol’ booty of yours to the gym.
Plus Ellen lost money selling to Seacrest so wtf are you smoking 417
Uh, not with a tract house in fake-Bel Air she didn’t
This is more Britney Spears. Except it will be a $1mil+ LOSS
Ellen did it, why not Kim?
Kimmy has another new career – flipping houses! Work it gurl! She flipped her old post office house for a profit too! Watch out Jeff Lewis!!!!!
I call Bullsh*t on the $ million dollar profit in 3 weeks.
Eww. Just — eww.
Can we talk about all TMZs bullshit?
They said Kimye are tearing down this land-locked tract house to build something modern.
OH! AND!
They’re also building houses in Paris, Miami, and New York.
Uh, what?!
That gossip still smells like the ass it came from.
They said :”kanyes house is very Art……deco?”
Not even close to being art deco!
All I had to see was “Update: Kim and Kanye”. Off to the next post…
this doesn’t surprise me, that house seemed kind of boring, and if they’re looking for a tear down it’s not ideal because it’s too close to the neighboring houses.
It’s Bel Air Crest, not Beverly Crest.
The term column applies especially to a large round support with a capital and base[1] and made of stone, or appearing to be so.
Columns
They are more likely to be looking at Beverly Park rather than Beverly Crest. If they buy, it will be something far more pricey than $10 mil.
If you can flip a house for a million dollar profit in three weeks there is far too much money sloshing around in the real estate market. Sorely needed to calm things down: a hefty mansion tax. That would slow things down quite nicely, I think.
SHE WANTS THE BIRD STREETS CROWN AND IS WILLING TO FIGHT FOR IT. BEVERLY PARK IS NOT EXCLUSIVE ENOUGH FOR HER MAJESTY
She’s from Beverly Hills. Mama Kardashian got taken out there by Mrs Bruce Jenner
11:43, hunny, Kim’s from Calabasas and Armenian. Ain’t gonna happen.
Britney wannabe!
This will be Kim Ks version of Brits Beverly Crest white elephant.
Ugh. You guys, I hate mock med
Surely the architect won awards for so prominently placing the garage as the center piece of the home. They sell those front doors at Home Depot. Ghastly
What an ugly property. It’s just meh. So glad they are moving on from this weird pumpkin like house. Hopefully they buy something that is easy on the eye, and modern.
Well if this is the home that the seller is a high profile attorney living next door (as previously reported), it was no doubt worth whatever price to buy them out.
I heard she was looking at 8 Beverly Ridge Terrace— funny woud it be if she bought Paris Hilton’s former pad of her almost marriage to Latsis
She liked the house but realized she needed something even Klassier.
25344 PRado de La Felicidad. Kimmy saw something sh eliked better.
Sweet honey bunnies. Ugh, I knew it was all a publicity stunt. Does this mean we’re going to get months of updates as Kimmy drags her big ass to every listing in town? a la the Beckhams…