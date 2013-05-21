Live TV coming to Xbox One but few details still offered how or when.
In order for the Xbox to be the main entertainment hub in the living room, Microsoft needs to do one thing: get rid of the cable box.
The company made that more of a reality on Wednesday when it revealed that the new Xbox One will deliver live TV streams through the more powerful game console that connects to the Internet.
Xbox execs provided few details on who it’s struck deals with to provide the live TV streams, but the one-hour Xbox One unveiling didn’t shy away from showing off live TV features that the Xbox One will offer. Demo showed off how the device’s software can search for specific series, channels or what shows are “trending” among Xbox Live’s members.
Phrases like “watch TV” were also used to demonstrate how the Xbox One can quickly switch over to live TV. An episode of CBS gameshow “The Price Is Right” was used as an example during the presentation.
Through its partnerships with Comcast’s Xfinity and Verizon’s FiOS TV on the existing console,Â Microsoft has clearly been able to convince cable companies that the Xbox is a viable alternative through which their services can be delivered to pay-TV subscribers who authenticate their subscriptions via passwords.
Doing so would help get cablers and even satcasters out of the business of building set-top boxes, a money-losing venture but one that’s obviously been necessary in getting their content into customers’ homes.
But it would also considerably up the appeal of the Xbox as a console for more than just videogames — something it’s already established by offering a growing list of streaming video services,Â and separate second-screen experiences through Smart Glass.
There is little difference between the Xbox and DVR offered by most cablers — they both offer hard drives and software to manage on-air and recorded programming.
Microsoft already has been moving toward turning the Xbox into a virtual MSO since 2011, when it began offering limited live streams of TV shows through partners. But in including a live TV feed in its new Xbox One, the console will be able to package the same channels that cablers and satcasters provide. Xbox Live members will still need to prove they’re a subscriber to a Comcast or DirecTV, for example.
Until now, Xbox Live offered only access to apps from HBO or individual channels that provided pared-down programming offerings. The Comcast and FiOS TV offerings that the Xbox 360 currently offers also are limited to a pre-selected list of channels.
Microsoft was offering authenticated cable access abroad to MSOs like Franceâ€™s Canal Plus. Xbox 360 was also the first device to provide an app capable of connecting TVs with Netflix, which remains the consoleâ€™s most popular video attraction. Xbox Live was the first service that enabled renting high-definition movies on the Internet.
Two things that are evolving with cable tv services. Coaxial from the wall to your cable box will be replaced with wireless and Ethernet cat line. Internet speeds are getting faster. The signs are there, with wireless cable boxes AT&T have and how you have Apps that you can watch your provider cable services on your mobile devices. Only thing is the reliability of wireless connectivity in your home. So personally I am very excited to here about the Xbox One and the direction it’s going.
The problem is Microsoft have just pissed off their entire gaming base with this conference and have basically convinced them to buy a PS4. Sony’s shares in the stock market rose after that conference finished lol.
What do you think they’re mad about?
That the gaming market is no longer the agenda for the Xbox, Microsoft obviously want to crack the entertainment business and are sacrficing the Xbox to achieve that goal. It took Microsoft 35 minutes before they even showed some game footage. Sony spent two hours going over how they’re bringing us quality games and console for gamers. Microsoft spent an hour going over how they’ve designed a Minority Reporty style DVR.
They’re very much still a game company from what I saw yesterday in person up on the Xbox campus. No need to worry about that.
I have an Xbox and subscribe to Netflix for films, SpiritClips for family programming, and Hulu for TV shows I like. It’s now costing me about 30% of what I used to pay for cable and I’m very happy!
I use the XBox now as my sole source of TV, with a $9.99 Xbox fee and $7+ Netflix fee, it’s considerably more affordable than cable – and I can select shows to watch at will, instead of idly flipping through endless channels I dont even like. The only thing I miss is public television, but it’s online also. Dont see myself going back to corporate dominated cable TV
The Xbox 360 was able to work as a Uverse cable box if you paid a $100 dollar setup fee. I never tried it so I am not sure of how well it functioned.