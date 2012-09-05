BERLIN — William Fichtner and Donald Sutherland are set to topline Tandem Communications’ European crime series “Crossing Lines” from showrunner Ed Bernero (“Criminal Minds”).

Shooting on location in France and the Czech Republic, the skein follows a special police unit that investigates crimes and hunts down criminals across European borders.

“The world keeps getting smaller and crime less containable; it’s time that our criminal story-telling goes global, too,” said Bernero, who added that the structure and pacing of the show would “feel familiar and help viewers find their orientation, but the European locations will make it feel fresh and very new.”

The series also stars Germany’s Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), French actor-singer Marc Lavoine, Gabriella Pession (“Wilfred”), Genevieve O’Reilly (“Episodes”) and Richard Flood (“Titanic: Blood and Steel”).

Bernero, who created the show and is serving as its head writer, is producing with Tandem topper Rola Bauer.

Munich-based Tandem is producing the first season of 10 one-hour episodes in association with Bernero Productions and Sony Pictures Television Networks, and in co-production with TF1 Production.

“Crossing Lines” will air on TF1 in France and on Sony Pictures Television Networks’ AXN channels across 81 countries.

“‘Crossing Lines’ represents a key strategic step in our development of targeted scripted series for our regional channels,” said Marie Jacobson, exec VP programming and production for networks at Sony Pictures Television. “With Tandem at the head and Ed Bernero and team bringing world-class writing to the table, this is exactly the European co-production we were looking for to kick-start a more aggressive commissioning strategy across our portfolio.”

The series goes into production Sept. 26.