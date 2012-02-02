Thursday Catch Up: Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson

Several days ago Your Mama discussed The Wong House, a low-slung, Buff & Hensman-designed mid-century modern residence in Los Angeles that recently divorced Tinseltowners Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson purchased for $2,900,000 just a few short months before they split in late 2010 and just this week flipped back on the market with a $3,650,000 price tag. It was whispered to Your Mama this morning by trusted informant Mirakle Mike that ex-Missus Reynolds lived in—or, more accurately, stayed at—the house after the couple busted up.

Newly released listing photographs—snapped in a glittering, city-view twilight—show the 2 bedroom and 3 bathroom post and beam abode has been altered little (if at all) since the former couple bought it in August 2010. The long sweep of glass-walled and sparsely furnished rooms along the back of the house—the living room, kitchen, dining area and family room—contain a smattering of not particularly impressive but no doubt punishingly pricey mid-century modern(ish) things that include a teak credenza or two, a couple of classic Barcelona lounge chairs, a glass topped dining table surrounded by some Danish-looking teak chairs with black leather seats, and a pair of tufted leather bar stools in the kitchen area that look to Your Mama like they could have come straight out of The Dresden Room, an old school restaurant/bar-lounge in Los Feliz where the dee-voon sequin-clad duo Marty and Elayne have been warbling and working their high-camp stuff since the dawn of time.

Anyhoo, we were told by an informant we call Mirakle Mike that it was ex-Missus Reynolds who lived in the house after the couple split up although he thinks she’s not there much

listing photos: Keller Williams Realty / Beverly Hills

  1. seshu says:
    July 9, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    This comment removed by an administrator.
    ys-jagan-emotional-energetic-speech-ycp-plenary-guntur-ap

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    February 22, 2012 at 5:29 am

    Why is it that all the celebs. homes look so cold and sterile? i don’t see any hint of warmth! As for this set of pictures- When I saw the very first one of that sidewalk out front -I had a horrible flashback because it truly reminded me of the sidewalk in front of O.J.s house where Nicole was murdered. Gave me chills! I like the pools though! :)

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    February 3, 2012 at 11:14 pm

    Shortly after their marriage in 2008 they purchased a house for 2.8 million. I presume this is not that one; How long did they stay there? You say this one was bought in August of 2010. A short marriage and even shorter stays in houses. Odd even for Tinseltown, I would think.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    February 3, 2012 at 5:23 pm

    Looks like a smaller version of Aniston’s “Ohana” residence.

    Reply
  5. midTN says:
    February 3, 2012 at 3:28 pm

    ***

    It’s gorgeous

    ***

    Reply
  6. GiltEdgeGirl says:
    February 3, 2012 at 3:03 am

    Thanks for posting the pictures.

    Reply
  7. Doug says:
    February 2, 2012 at 11:48 pm

    It seems like many of the houses I’ve like of late have been in the Los Feliz area. This one is near my latest daydream on Glendower so I guess the trend continues. I’d still need a place in Malibu so I could sit and watch the sunset over the Pacific. And I’d have to win the lottery to have either…

    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    February 2, 2012 at 8:53 pm

    Adore the home, the views, the simplistic elegance…. good adult taste for two adults who couldn’t make it work in this house.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    February 2, 2012 at 7:10 pm

    Those barstools should be sent to Goodwill. Love the house. No floor plan available for this one Mama?

    Reply
  10. Desert Donna says:
    February 2, 2012 at 5:40 pm

    Other than the dog food bin in the kitchen, I love it! I hope it falls into the right hands.

    Reply
See All 10 Comments

