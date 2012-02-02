Thursday Catch Up: Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson

Several days ago Your Mama discussed The Wong House, a low-slung, Buff & Hensman-designed mid-century modern residence in Los Angeles that recently divorced Tinseltowners Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson purchased for $2,900,000 just a few short months before they split in late 2010 and just this week flipped back on the market with a $3,650,000 price tag. It was whispered to Your Mama this morning by trusted informant Mirakle Mike that ex-Missus Reynolds lived in—or, more accurately, stayed at—the house after the couple busted up.

Newly released listing photographs—snapped in a glittering, city-view twilight—show the 2 bedroom and 3 bathroom post and beam abode has been altered little (if at all) since the former couple bought it in August 2010. The long sweep of glass-walled and sparsely furnished rooms along the back of the house—the living room, kitchen, dining area and family room—contain a smattering of not particularly impressive but no doubt punishingly pricey mid-century modern(ish) things that include a teak credenza or two, a couple of classic Barcelona lounge chairs, a glass topped dining table surrounded by some Danish-looking teak chairs with black leather seats, and a pair of tufted leather bar stools in the kitchen area that look to Your Mama like they could have come straight out of The Dresden Room, an old school restaurant/bar-lounge in Los Feliz where the dee-voon sequin-clad duo Marty and Elayne have been warbling and working their high-camp stuff since the dawn of time.

Anyhoo, we were told by an informant we call Mirakle Mike that it was ex-Missus Reynolds who lived in the house after the couple split up although he thinks she’s not there much

listing photos: Keller Williams Realty / Beverly Hills