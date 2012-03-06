SELLER: Rosie O’Donnell

LOCATION: Chicago, IL

PRICE: $2,500,000

SIZE: 6,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMAS NOTES: Lowerd have mercy, children, rich and/or famous folks sometimes do the darnedest things with their real estate portfolios. Last September comedienne/activist/agitator/chat show hostess Rosie O’Donnell paid two-and-a-quarter million clams for a 12-room townhouse-type mansion in Chicago, IL where she tapes her daytime talk show five days a week in the very same studio vacated by her current employer Oprah Winfrey.

Well, dontcha know the recently engaged lesbian lady caught a classic case of The Celebrity Real Estate Fickle and yesterday flipped the approximately 6,000 square foot red brick and limestone residence in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood back on the market with an asking price of $2,500,000. Her spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune yesterday Miz O’Donnell snatched up the property on impulse and that a “corporate-supplied apartment had proved sufficient” for her residential needs in The Windy City.

Your Mama notes the photographs included with current listing information show the fairly traditional day-core exactly as listing photos did at the time Miz O’Donnell purchased the property last fall. We’re not sure if this is because Miz Thing bought every stick of furniture and hasn’t changed a God damn thing or if the listing agent is simply making use of old listing images that don’t reflect the current decorative state of things.

Whatever the case, the 3-story house still measures about 6,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5 full and 2 half bathrooms. Other features, according to listing information, include a puny formal sitting room with adjoining formal dining room, over-sized butler’s pantry, and an open plan kitchen/dining/family room with loads of custom woodwork and a bank of French doors that connect to an urban-sized backyard finished with high-quality faux-grass.

Listing information indicates the bulky and hulky house also has home theater and sports bar in the basement, a three car temperature-controlled garage accessible from an alley way at the rear of the property, and a 2,000 square foot roof deck with more fake grass under foot, an outdoor fireplace, trellis structure light and shade modulation, and lattice panels put up—we imagine—for privacy purposes.

Besides the little-loved townhouse in Chicago, Miz O’Donnell’s current property portfolio includes a sprawling riverfront compound in Nyack, NY that includes a 7,092 square foot Dutch Colonial main house, four additional residences, waterside swimming pool and dock. Since March 1999 Miz O’Donnell has owned a 13,887 square foot mansion with 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms on the private, exclusive and guard-gated Star Island enclave in Miami Beach, FL, and in October 2008 she dropped $2,005,000 for a 1,391 square foot pied a terre at the Platinum building in the heart of the theater district just a block from New York City’s Times Square.

listing photos: Koenig & Strey Real Estate