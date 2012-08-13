Celebrity real estate rumor has it that 22-year old country music superstar Taylor Swift has gone and spent more than four million bucks on an oceanfront mini-estate in Hyannis Port, MA just a few doors away from the childhood home of Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Ethel Kennedy who she’s (allegedly) been dating less than three months.
The property in question—first listed at $13,500,000 a couple years ago and last on the open market for $4,900,000—was recently taken off the market and a someone who claims to work for a company “directly involved in the sale” snitched it was true. However, as of today, it should be noted, property records do not reflect a transfer of ownership of the 7 bedroom and 5.5 bathroom Cape Cod Colonial.
Listing information Your Mama teased up out of the interweb state the low-key and East Coast dignified but pretty-dang outdated residence is “located in the historic Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port” while early reports on the scuttlebutt report it neighbors the famous Kennedy family compound. Either way is right up next to the long-time residence of young Mister Conor Kennedy’s grandmother’s house.
Listen chickens, we really have no inside intel as to whether this is true but we certainly hope not because a purchase like this would be just so stupid. We know that young Miss Swift has a tendency to throw herself willy-nilly into relationships with high-profile men like Taylor Lautner, Joe Jonas, John Mayer an Jake Gyllenhaal, but buy a multi-million dollar vacation house a few doors down from the grandparents of the guy she’s been hooking up with for a couple short months? Well, that would be downright foolish and straight up creepy, wouldn’t it?
Maybe she only leased the house? Or maybe this is all just a lot of rumor and gossip?
Whatever the case, Miss Swift is known by property gossips to maintain residences in both Nashville, TN where she shacks up in a duplex penthouse and Beverly Hills, CA where she hides out in a semi-secluded canyon compound.
When I heard that Taylor bought a house in Hyannis, I felt badly for her and thought it was too hasty. She hasn’t been dating Conor Kennedy for that long. He is gorgeous, but only 18 and she is 22. He is a Kennedy and he very young. I guess the house purchase will be a good real estate/business investment, but when they break up, how will she feel about the house? Well, I hope when she sells it she makes a ton of money. I love Hyannis and could see why she wanted to buy the house. It’s fantastic living near the water/beach. She is probably in love and wrapped up in the whole Kennedy power trip too – it’s heady.
I highly doubt that a property like this, way up in Massachusetts that has been on the market for YEARS, is an “investment” for her. And IF this story is true, then it is pretty damn creepy.
Anyone else heard her new song? Ugh. Girl, grow up already.
I agree, this is verging on extreme. Renting, sure…buying? Wow. And is it true he’ll only be a senior in high school?
Just like Alannis, this will go down the toilet, and she will have “get back” songs to tell
Okay…I checked out the link that Anon. 4:29pm posted and those photos are fabulous. Thank you.
The first photo gave me the creeps knowing that Taylor Swift purchased the house directly next door to the Kennedy Compound. (insert creepy Hitchcock music)
I’m not buying the “oh, it’s a great investment” line. This chick is nuts as well as bold to pull this stunt. The nerve!
God help the Kennedys. Haven’t they had enough poop happen to them?
BTW – Loved the pic of JFK Jr. Miss him much. Sooo handsome. :)
Mama..I am disappointed. Perhaps it is the men “throwing themselves willy-nilly into a relationship” with Ms Swift? I for the first time sense some jealousy Mama. I did know she was never going to be anything but a “friend” to Patrick Shriver Kennedy Schwarzeneger though.
Dang, it’s pretty nice up there on the Cape. Maybe Taylor just likes the area. I find it hard to believe even she would buy a multi-million home only for use at the most a couple months a year because of some summer fling even if it’s with a Kennedy. It’s an old house, needs some serious updating, but it’s in a great location, and she could flip in a few years and make a lot of money. Besides, it’s her money, and she can certainly afford the house.
This house shares a fence with the Kennedy compound. (http://www.boston.com/news/obituaries/senator_kennedy/scenes_from_the_compound/#/1)
If true this is a kind of needy/stalker type purchase, in my opinion. So she started dating Patrick Schwarzeneger and then jumped to Colin Kennedy? Kind of trashy.
So she buys a house, not uncommon for a celebrity, in years to come she can make a huge profit when she flips it. Probably has nothing to do with who she is dating as much as an investment. Lets face it, she is on tour most of the time and the rest she pretty much spends in Nashville with occassional visits to Ca. when she is needed out there for concerts, PA or some acting roles. doubt she iwll spend a whole lot of her time in Hyannis.
