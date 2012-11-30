SELLER: Billie Joe Armstrong
LOCATION: Newport Beach, CA
PRICE: $1,895,000
SIZE: unknown square footage, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
YOUR MAMAS NOTES: On the heels of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s profanity-laced tirade on stage in September at the iHeartRadio music festival in Las Vegas—an unwise jeremiad that led to him entering a rehab treatment facility for unspecified substance abuse—he and his missus Adrienne have put their itty-bitty beach cottage in Newport Beach, CA on the market with an asking price of $1,895,000.
Property records show the sassy pop-punker and his eco-boutique owning missus picked up the petite cottage located just a couple short blocks from the beach in the densely packed Peninsula Point area of Newport Beach in May 2006 for $1,699,000 and listing information indicates the house was subsequently re-built from the studs up—no doubt at considerable expense—in 2007.
Listing information does not indicate the square footage but The Orange County Tax Man shows the fully renovated and upgraded 1946 shingled cottage measures just 924 square feet. Based on listing photographs it would seem to Your Mama that, although obviously compact, the cottage is considerably larger.
A short white picket fence defines the decidedly diminutive front yard that gives way to a deliciously deep and charming front porch. A glass-paned Dutch door—we do so adore a Dutch door in the right circumstance—opens directly into the relatively roomy living room finished and furnished with with wood floors that may or may not be bamboo, white-painted paneled walls, bamboo blinds, a too-tropical rattan ceiling fan and lots of porch-style wicker and rattan sofas and chairs. Built in shelves and a built-in niche flank the fireplace with hearty red brick surround and french doors at the back of the room open to an narrow, brick-paved and bamboo-shaded side/back yard patio where listing information notes there’s an outdoor shower for rinsing off the sand and salt from beach excursions.
The living room opens to the spacious and cook-friendly eat-in kitchen equipped with white Shaker-style cabinetry, some sort of slab stone counter tops, lots of four-pane windows, top grade commercial-style appliances and a white porcelain farmhouse style stink.
There are a total of three adequate but hardly huge bedrooms, one downstairs with private bathroom and two more upstairs.
Mister and Missus Armstrong have long maintained a home base in northern California’s Bay Area. In November 2009 they sold a 6,122 square foot French Normandy-style abode in a good part of Oakland for $4,800,000 and moved to a walled, gated and privately situated 7,178 square foot house with 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in the leafy and affluent Piedmont community—about 15 miles east of the restaurant lined streets of San Fran’s Mission District—that they picked up in November 2005 for $3,200,000 and fully re-built.
Too-cute California beach cottage. Great for flip-flop wearing! I dig the Dutch door, too. Any chance there’s a floorplan available!
oh my god some of you people commenting are so fucking stupid and jealous. Billie would never cheat on Adie. They have been together since they were like both 20 and 22 or something like that. Maybe the reason why Billie is selling his house is not because of a divorce, but maybe in the Quatro documentary they show a lot of his house? And because of that, people would come and look for his house. Or maybe he just needs a change of scene. Maybe too many people know where he lives.
But, I suppose at the end of the day it’s none of our business why he’s selling his house.
But, please just stop hating on Adie and Billie.
The cottage we buy we Fans of Green Day assure
Hey Little Buddy! Ya got me going on the white/cream concept. What an eye! I bolted to the paint store and am surrounded by paint swatches; titles like Opulance, Magnolia, Crystal and on and on. I’m torn between Whitish and Avalanche. Or, as I sit here at Starbucks looking at their specials, perhaps white chalk on a blackboard?
Nothing at all like what I expected him to live in. Very nice and normal.
Divorce coming probably . Since he confest to cheating on her….
Perhaps saying Piedmont is near restaurant-lined College Avenue in the Rockridge area of Oakland is more meaningful than saying Piedmont is east of the Mission District across the bay in San Francisco. IMHO.
What a lovely home! I could definitely see a sweet family enjoying this place for many years to come. Very precious.
Billy and Adrienne are going to last forever. True love, indeed. God bless Billie Joe as he battles his demons in rehab.
Can you say shabby chic? Can you paint it all off-white?
B.J. and Adrienne are super tight. Married since he was 23 and she was 25. I think they are 40 and 42 now.
No he was 21. And i don’t think you know that the stray heart and make out party is about him cheating on Adriennie do u no read the lyrics before saying shit .. He told reports that the songs are from him cheating and stray heart was a forgive me .
cute and low-key home
i guess they sell because of his one-year rehab
Charming, utter fabulousness chicness… oh lovely … love that a hard alternative rocker has taste… let your rock grunge out on stage but live oh viva la fabulousness!
I have no idea whom this person is, but its hard to imagine the owner of such a charming home going into a “profanity laced tyrade”. Probably divorce on horizon.
You know the stray heart is about him cheating on her and he said makeout party is about him doing it …last year. So yeah he loves her alot . Right
Billie Joe Armstrong is the lead singer/song writer/ guitarist in the pop punk band Green Day. He has been quoted several times saying how much he loves his wife, in fact if she should die before him he would probably kill himself to be with her. He has been known to have one of the most stable relationships in modern rock n roll. If anything they either lost use for the house or since hes in rehab currenrly and not profitting from performing live they needed the money. Divorce is probably the last thing on the horizon.
where is their place in piedmont?
Good Shabbos once again Mama and Kinderlach,
The Armstrong cottage is adorable; however, a beamed bedroom ceiling is the very worst type of feng shui badness, and therefore wholly incongruous with Yiddishkeit.
Rabbi Hadassah LaCasa
Trenton NJ