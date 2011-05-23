'Country' helmer to write, direct from 'Classic Tale'
“Country Strong” filmmaker Shana Feste is back in business with Sony Pictures, which has tapped her to write and direct a feature based on Carolyn Turgeon’s novel “Mermaid: A Twist on the Classic Tale.”Sony has acquired film rights to “Mermaid,” a dark retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid.” Studio has set Tobey Maguire’s Material Pictures and Jenno Topping to produce. Duo recently produced Feste’s “Country Strong” for Screen Gems. “Mermaid” follows a princess who, in order to save her ravaged kingdom, sets out on a dangerous journey to marry the prince of her rival kingdom, not knowing that a beautiful mermaid has fallen for the same man and sacrificed everything to be with him. Nick Reimond will oversee for Material, while Andrea Gianetti will oversee for Sony. Feste previously wrote and directed Pierce Brosnan and Carey Mulligan in the indie drama “The Greatest.” She is repped by CAA, Madhouse Entertainment and attorney Sean Marks. ICM repped the book rights.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any internet
browser compatibility issues? A few of my blog
audience have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?
The olld saying, ‘let the buyer beware,” comes in to play when shopping for a used or pre-owned vehicle and not all state’s have lemon laws. Instead of having a repo on your credit report, there are some things you can do beyond allowing someone else to take over your monthly car payment. Let’s stwrt off with leasing myths first to find ouut the answer to thhe queestion what is the best way tto break a car lease.
Bunions typically develop in the biggest or smallest toe, and cause the toe to turn inwards.
Soft shoes are one of the most comfortable and functional shoes in the shoe history.
There are plenty of options for those who still want
a bitt of glamour, such as gladiator styyle
shoes which go with anything from dreses to shorts.
Usually, the issue is that an international
company is occasionally far from your real needs as a small company owner.
Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my site thus i got here to return the prefer?.I’m
attempting to find issues to improve my website!I guess its good enough to use some of your concepts!!
Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say
this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a
good web hosting provider at a honest price? Thanks, I appreciate it!
I will immediately grasp your rss feed as I can’t in finding your
e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me realize in order that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
Hello to all, the contents present at this site are truly awesome for people knowledge, well,
keep up the good work fellows.
Normally I do not learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it!
Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great post.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have
read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the
opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this page.
I tend not to create a great deal of responses, but i did
a few searching and wound up here Sony taps Shana Feste for ‘Mermaid’ | Variety.
And I actually do have 2 questions for you if you usually do not mind.
Could it be only me or does it look like some of these remarks look like coming from brain dead
folks? :-P And, if you are posting at additional online social
sites, I would like to follow everything new you have to post.
Could you make a list of the complete urls of your shared
sites like your twitter feed, Facebook page
or linkedin profile?
Nice answers in return of this question with genuine arguments and describing all regarding that.
Currently it appears like Movable Type is the best blogging platform out there
right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using
on your blog?
Wonderful, what a webpage it is! This webpage provides useful
facts to us, keep it up.