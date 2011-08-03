From Stiller to Statham

The Hollywood Reporter reported today that British-born he-man actor Jason Statham has purchased actor/comedian Ben Stiller’s two-mansion compound in the low-key but high-brow Outpost Estates neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Your Mama have no idea if this is truth or fiction–nor do any of the few informants we’ve queried–but we do know that The Hollywood Reporter has a very good track record with these celebrity real estate scoops. We also know that the virile action movie star–currently on the hot and heavy with panty and bra catwalker Rosie Huntington-Whitely–has been on quite a real estate tear the last couple of years.
First he bought a condo at the Broadway Hollywood building that he bought in July 2007 for $1,543,000 and–as per prop records–sold in late May 2011 for $1,200,000, a teeth-grinding $343,000 loss not counting carrying costs and real estate fees. In June 2009 the architecture appreciating Mister Statham splashed out a very a-list $10,950,000 for a contemporary wood and glass ocean front home in the guard-gated and celebrity-stocked Malibu Colony. Oddly enough, he sold his condo at the Broadway Hollywood to a couple who also own a home in the Malibu Colony. Most recently Mister Statham sold his modernist house above the Sunset Strip to talent agent Joel Lubin for $2,700,000 after just a few weeks on the open market with an asking price of $2,749,000.
For what it’s worth, Mister Stiller’s 10 bedroom and 11 crapper compound that still appears on the open market as active and available with an asking price of $11,495,000 but that doesn’t, my dears, mean a damn thing butter beans. Wily real estate agents in Tinseltown who do deals with high-profile peeps have been known on occasion to attempt to fool all us real estate gossips and looky-loos by not changing the status of a property on the online listing(s) until every last transaction paper is signed, sealed, and delivered.
photo: Everett Fenton Gidley for Sotheby’s International Real Estate
nice inforamation it is use ful to my web site.
nice
it is still for sale, methinks they did a boo boo,
:}
You know, being a Fort Lauderdale boy, I have a special fondness for tropical vegetation around the pool.
This, however, is overkill.
Oh to be in that pool with a scantily clad Jason Statham … be still my throbbing appendages !!
Too pricey by half, but with the Transporter franchise he’s probably making a very shrewd move to park some cash in a depressed real estate market (was it Will Rogers who said, “…buy land; they’re not making it anymore…”?)
Perhaps the soulless staging is the only real drawback of this compound; I’m not familiar enough with the location to make a sound judgment, but it seems to be at the much-too-high end of the neighborhood. But if it suits his lifestyle and/or portfolio needs, what the hell? He’s no Shakespearean thespian, but he knows how to make a lowbrow buck, and look fairly good at doing it too.
“actor/comedian…” Mama, you do have a nice sense of irony.
Its the nicest house in Outpost, at least that I’ve seen. I still can’t see $11m plus for 90068. As for affording it, wherever he may buy… the Transporter franchise has made him a very wealthy man.
@ anon 5:31: I believe that’s Kohler’s “Compact Elongated for Actors.”
The houses are nice, Roman & Williams did a good job, but with no views for all that moolah east of Laurel Canyon? But what do I know?
Lady J
I heard Ben Stiller had all the toilets specially built so that people like him and J.S. could squat without dangling their feet.
I cannot believe he has that much money to throw around on real estate. It’s mind boggling.
Ironic that there is no diving board in evidence. I believe Statham was a serious competitive diver. He probably won’t need an “in mansion” barber shop either.