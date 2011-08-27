A Temporary Nest in ‘The Birds’ for Lovebirds Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Rom-com queen and former sit-com star Jennifer Aniston (Friends, Horrible Bosses, Marley & Me) may have only snatched brooding screenwriter/actor Justin Theroux (I Shot Andy Warhol, American Psycho, Tropic Thunder, John Adams) from a 14-year relationship a few short months ago but their high-profile and much chronicled romance zoomed from 0-60 faster than it takes water to boil.
Almost immediately after hooking up the very quickly smitten kittens were spotted looking for a house to buy in some of the better zip codes in Los Angeles. Your Mama–dontcha know?–has specific knowledge of two high-priced pads the pair peeped. Not finding the perfect property to buy, the now constant companions reportedly opted to lease a (temporary) love nest in a celebrity-chocked neighborhood high above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, CA known as ‘The Birds.’ The ‘hood, home to Hollywood types like Leo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, Megan Mullally, and Jodie Foster, is often referred to as ‘The Birds’ due to all the streets being named after–you got it–birds.
A well-informed tattletale we’ll call Ben Theredonethat pointed Your Mama’s limited attentions to the couple’s new crib, a very modestly-sized if still quite pricey pad last on the market with a rental price tag of $20,000 per month. Property records show the well-located but discreet digs were purchased by the current owners, a screenwriter husband and a location scout wife from a prominent New York family, in January 2007 for $3,050,000.
Listing information Your Mama managed to squeeze out of the interweb shows the high-hedged, electronically-gated, and recently-renovated ranch-style residence measures 1,761 square feet and includes just 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a 2-car garage converted into a den/office with pitched ceiling and an entire wall lined with built-in book and display shelves.
The main living/dining room has a high vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, peg-and-groove wood floors of various widths, a wood-burning fireplace flanked by built-in book cases, and a trio of French doors that open the long room the to small limestone terrace that surrounds the wee plunge pool and attached spa.
The random-width wood floors continue into the adjacent eat-in kitchen that has a faint but detectable vibe of a French bistro and includes dark taupe cabinets topped by grey-veined white marble counter tops, white subway tile back splashes, high-grade stainless steel appliances and open shelves on either side of the window over the sink where the daily dishes are on display.
The guest bedroom offers a pitched ceiling, brick fireplace, walls covered in what looks like burlap or some sort of linen, and simple but adequate bathing and terliting facility with glass-enclosed shower stall and wood floors. The master bedroom, considerably larger than the second bedroom but still quite cozy features a peaked ceiling with exposed beams and an attached bathroom with double sinks and marble-lined tub/shower. Two sets of French doors open the bedroom to the pool deck and bathmat-sized patch of grass that gives way to a lounging terrace protected for privacy by a thick and tall hedge.
In addition to the plunge pool, spa and surrounding sunbathing terrace with canyon view, the small backyard includes a number of other patios and decks for lounging, dining and entertaining.
Interestingly, but not surprisingly given the rather unusual real estate ways of the rich and famous, the leased house sits just a half mile from another modest house at the top of the Bird Streets that Miz Aniston has owned since January 1993 when she shelled out $751,000 for the 2 bedroom and 3 bathroom ranch-style residence. One would be a fool not to wonder why Miz Aniston and Mister Theroux didn’t just move into that house but such are the inexplicable ways of the rich and famous.
In late June (2011) Miz Aniston sold Ohana, her approximately 10,000 square foot newly renovated mansion in Beverly Hills, for $35,000,000. All research and signs point to the buyer of Ohana as Bill Gross, a freakishly wealthy Orange County (CA) mutual fund manager.
Prior to that, in April 2011, Miz Aniston dropped a titanic total of $7,019,000 for two itty-bitty apartments, one on top of the other, in an imposing, desirable and very expensive pre-war building in New York City’s hyper-gentrified West Village. Miz Aniston paid $2,069,000 for the lower unit, a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with 3 closets, a tiny kitchen and wood-burning fireplace in the step down living room. The apartment was last priced at $1,800,000, which means Miz Aniston wanted it so badly she paid $209,000 over the asking price. The upstairs unit, a petit penthouse owned by sensationally successful hair cutter Sally Hershberger, cost Miz Aniston a whopping $4,950,000. While no larger than the downstairs unit, the puny penthouse has almost as much space outdoors from the wide terrace that wraps around three sides of the apartment and offers thrilling city views to the south, west and north to the Empire State Building and–even better–the Chrysler Building.
Presumably, as per previous reports, Miz Aniston intends to combine the two tiny units into one still quite cozily scaled duplex penthouse that will encompass fewer than 2,000 square feet of interior space.
The astronomical sale, purchase and rental prices of Miz Aniston’s recent real estate activities boggle Your Mama’s boozy brain into a state of torpid bewilderment. However, puppies, we can still find and muster the a very real appreciation of Miz Aniston’s new-found self-recognition that bigger and fancier is not necessarily better when it comes to real estate even if one’s bank account balloons impressively with a sizable showbiz fortune like hers, usually estimated to be well in excess of $100,000,000.
listing photos: Coldwell Banker / Hancock Park North via LA Life
Poor Jen, slumming. She can hope this dalliance is over quickly and she can go back to her real estate size and price-queen ways. How long can she like herself living in a dump. Egos like hers, I suspect, need palaces as support.
I saw her walking into Vons on Wilshire in Santa Monica today. Aviator sunglasses and black boots.
Love U MAMA!
xxxxxxxxxxxx
It’s cyclical. Downsize so you can up-size and vice versa. Anyway, looks like a good place to warm the bun-in-the-oven. Just hope he’s not a dick, though I’m sure she has a plan for whatever comes her way.
Funny- on public records showed that guy Harry Morton owned this house- didn’t she go out with him????
Justin is the nephew of the much praised and very intellectual travel writer, Paul Theroux. Jen must be on a culture kick of some sort. Wonder if she will fit in.
And now ladies, I’m hearing prego rumours on TV (not that the boob tube counts for much in the way of factual accuracy) about Miss A. and the new dude. She’s off the smokes and the booze. Well, NYC or LA, it might be time to think about which room will be the nursery.
Word verification: mates! I kid you nought!
You could go sailing in that pool! Nice!
Nice. I like the pool, it’s huge.
Crikey, Mama, love ya but that “Celeb Net Worth” site you linked to reads like it was translated from Finnish to Japanese to English by a computer with a head injury:
“Jennifer Aniston Net Worth is $120 million, she is an American actress and director, at the age 41 she role on much movie like Just Go it and The switch. She first time know after role on comedy television show Friend, she is the ex-wife Brad Pitt.”
1441 Oriole St. and talk about little to no privacy. I’m thinking they like this house better than staying in an hotel, and it will be used for short stays only until they find something else to buy hopefully soon.
Look for lots of pictures to appear. House listed for $3.299M. Now off market.
http://www.redfin.com/CA/Los-Angeles/1441-Oriole-Dr-90069/home/7122135
No, Mr. Theroux doesn’t have the wealth that Ms. Aniston’s has, but let’s be realistic, how many men do? However, he’s certainly not some poor guy either.
You can usually find a house by googling the square footage and bedroom count and town (1,761 sq ft & 2BR & Los Angeles). It works about 95% of the time. You’ll find several real estate mentions of that footage and you can match it pretty easily on bing maps. It’s on Oriole but there are two with same square footage.
It’s on Oriole….
It’s on the corner of Thrasher Ave and Oriole Drive
she should just live in her blue jay way home across the street from michael buble. since she already owns and has paid off.. forget renting. then the money she would waste renting could pay to remodel those dumpy apts in nyc. moron celeb’s- always pissing money away. i know i know it’s her money blah blah blah.. still common sense says to be content with what u got and own- free and clear.
$20.000 a month what is wrong with people. Why not just live in a hotel for less until you find the perfect place. Or even why sell your house to then rent. Someone needs to advice this chick because she must be depending on Chelsea Handler for that. Real amatuer if you ask me.
This is one of the, well… what’s the word?… shit properties in the ‘hood. Its a track house design from anywhere-and-nowhere USA. And for $20k per month? I know JA is probably a bit out of touch but since when does a house listed (forever) at $3.195 lease out for $20k, with no view mind you? There are several other comparable homes for $6-10k per month. And yes, folks, in the same ‘hood. This place??? We’re talking about a house that has the garage converted to a “den,” with the garage door still intact! TACKY. She needn’t count the broker amongst her friends. My only guess is that she’s trying to prove to her BF that she can keep it real, and “slum it” here for a while in a house roughly the size of the master suite in her former BH spread seen in AD.
anon 11.08
Theroux may not be a huge actor but his writing credits include tropic thunder, iron man 2 & rock of ages … Not to shabby!
Well if nothing else, this girl is versatile. I love that she went from a contemporary trophy house to a modest ranch. Her real estate instincts have been right on so far. It seems she is willing to lease (remember Ellisons Malibu place) until she finds what she wants. Smart Lady!
9:56 AM— those pics show that there is NO privacy from paps!!! They dont even need a $5,000 lens to grabs up close and personal pics of her! Didnt she sell the 42 million house because of privacy issues???
I agree, Consuela. The plunge pool irks me, they seem more like foot soakers. Then again, I suppose it’s better than no pool.
Lady J
Well we know Justin does not have the income to afford the monthly nut. So how long will they last since his career’s non existent? It’s so difficult for actresses with beaucoup$$$ to find a comparable man….she had one of the few but lost him. This is destined for failure too.
I luvz me some Little Jenny A but she has trouble hanging on to men and I doubt this one will be any different. Leasing is the smart option for this girl.
I know she’s all up in love with this brooding Mr. Stylish and his Eddie Munster hairline but what do they have in common other than a love of cigarettes? DO NOT buy a place with this dude.
Anyone have a link to pics of the interior of this quaint little rental? ;)
There’s a huge gallery of pictures on the below website:
http://www.x17online.com/gallery/view_gallery.php?gallery=JAnistonNEWhouse082511_X17
This house is nothing like I thought Ms. Aniston would be interested in living in, but heck, what do I know. I like it and could be very comfortable living there.
Now someone please tell us what street this house is on. I’d like to “google” down it.
I know her other Bird house is on Blue Jay Way. I read somewhere she at one time rented this house but now uses it as an office.
She lived in the Blue Jay Way property while the house she just sold was being renovated. I’m sure in the past she rented it out so perhaps the Blue Jay place has a tenant in place? That would make the most sense.
I just don’t like the pool. I’ve seen so many pools like this in upscale properties in L.A. area, and I have to wonder why they bothered.
Doesn’t she already own a house on Blue Jay Way in the birds, why don’t they just live there?
She looked at the old p.diddy lease off doheny, $35,000 mth, with her man, but it was not vacant yet………..
I like this simplified place – temporary as it may be. You mention that you were aware of some pricey LA places they peeped in their recent search – how big and pricey are we talking about. I’m wondering if she’s keeping to her comment about wanting to downsize, or if the new place will be similar in stature and cost to what she just sold.
Also there’s been some recent reports from NY real estate sites that she and Theroux have actually been looking at more places in NY (she did buy those tiny places before getting together with him after all). There were reports they were looking at either a $10 million apartment or the $20 million penthouse at 50 Gramercy Park North, and a separate NY source claimed that they are interested in purchasing a West Village town house. Any scoop on any of these reports Mama?