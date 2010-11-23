Louis-Dreyfus named ‘Veep’ for HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has officially earned her “Veep” stripes.

Thesp, in discussions for months to play the vice president of the U.S. in the upcoming HBO pilot, has landed the role of a female senator who ends up a heartbeat away from the presidency. The job turns out unlike anything she has expected.

Laffer was created by Armando Iannucci, who co-wrote the script with Simon Blackwell. Iannucci, who also directs, is experienced in political satire as he co-wrote and produced 2009’s bigscreen cross-Atlantic political farce “In the Loop,” which was a critical hit.

Iannucci will exec produce with Chris Godsick and Frank Rich, while Louis-Dreyfus will also act as a producer.

Louis-Dreyfus is coming off an extended run on “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” which aired for five seasons on CBS. She also appeared last season on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” reteaming with “Seinfeld” co-stars Larry David, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards.