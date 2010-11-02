You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Miller stays in on ‘Act

Actress to reprise role in Broadway production of musical

Patina Miller will reprise her toplining role in the incoming Broadway version of “Sister Act,” the tuner in which Miller starred on the West End.

Actress scored a slew of raves from the Brit press for her turn in the show, based on the 1992 screen comedy that starred Whoopi Goldberg.

No word yet on whether Goldberg, one of the producers of the Rialto production, will ever appear onstage in “Sister.” Thesp had a three-week limited run in the London version in late August, stepping into the role of Mother Superior.

Goldberg produces “Sister Act” in New York with Euro production company Stage Entertainment. Musical begins previews March 24 ahead of an April 20 opening at the Broadway Theater.

