Louis Delluc prize unveils nominees

List includes 'Carlos,' 'Ghost Writer,' 'Of Gods and Men'

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

PARIS — Three pics with a political bent are among the noms for the Louis Delluc prize, one of Gaul’s most prestigious film honors.

“Carlos,” Olivier Assayas’ biopic of the Venezuelan terrorist, will face up against Roman Polanski’s thriller “The Ghost Writer,” about a former British prime minister with a shadowy past, and “Of Gods and Men,” Xavier Beauvois’ tale about French monks under siege in Algeria, which won the jury prize in Cannes.

The jury, which is headed by Cannes Film Festival’s prexy Gilles Jacob and comprises 20 French film industryites and critics, also nommed Jean-Paul Civeyrac’s “Young Girls in Black,” Raoul Ruiz’ “Mysteries of Lisbon,” Bertrand Tavernier’s “The Princess of Montpensier,” Claire Denis’ “White Material” and “On Tour,” which got Mathieu Amalric the director kudo at Cannes.

Among the noms for the Delluc prize for first-time director’s are Rebecca Zlotowski’s “Belle Epine,” Joann Sfar’s “Gainsbourg,” Patric Chiha’s “Domaine,” Marc Dugain’s “An Ordinary Execution,” Katell Quillevere’s “A Violent Poison” and Sophie Letourneur’s “La Vie au Ranch.”

More Film

  • Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks

    Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks Awards Season Capstone for Venice Film Festival

    PARIS — Three pics with a political bent are among the noms for the Louis Delluc prize, one of Gaul’s most prestigious film honors. “Carlos,” Olivier Assayas’ biopic of the Venezuelan terrorist, will face up against Roman Polanski’s thriller “The Ghost Writer,” about a former British prime minister with a shadowy past, and “Of Gods […]

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit with Technical Difficulties

    PARIS — Three pics with a political bent are among the noms for the Louis Delluc prize, one of Gaul’s most prestigious film honors. “Carlos,” Olivier Assayas’ biopic of the Venezuelan terrorist, will face up against Roman Polanski’s thriller “The Ghost Writer,” about a former British prime minister with a shadowy past, and “Of Gods […]

  • Rampage trailer

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Sets China Theatrical Release

    PARIS — Three pics with a political bent are among the noms for the Louis Delluc prize, one of Gaul’s most prestigious film honors. “Carlos,” Olivier Assayas’ biopic of the Venezuelan terrorist, will face up against Roman Polanski’s thriller “The Ghost Writer,” about a former British prime minister with a shadowy past, and “Of Gods […]

  • Black Panther

    China Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Wins Weekend

    PARIS — Three pics with a political bent are among the noms for the Louis Delluc prize, one of Gaul’s most prestigious film honors. “Carlos,” Olivier Assayas’ biopic of the Venezuelan terrorist, will face up against Roman Polanski’s thriller “The Ghost Writer,” about a former British prime minister with a shadowy past, and “Of Gods […]

  • SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    PARIS — Three pics with a political bent are among the noms for the Louis Delluc prize, one of Gaul’s most prestigious film honors. “Carlos,” Olivier Assayas’ biopic of the Venezuelan terrorist, will face up against Roman Polanski’s thriller “The Ghost Writer,” about a former British prime minister with a shadowy past, and “Of Gods […]

  • (L to R) JOHN CENA, LESLIE

    How 'Blockers' Brings a Feminist Twist to the Prom Sex Comedy

    PARIS — Three pics with a political bent are among the noms for the Louis Delluc prize, one of Gaul’s most prestigious film honors. “Carlos,” Olivier Assayas’ biopic of the Venezuelan terrorist, will face up against Roman Polanski’s thriller “The Ghost Writer,” about a former British prime minister with a shadowy past, and “Of Gods […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Michael Caine: I Won't Work With Woody Allen Again

    PARIS — Three pics with a political bent are among the noms for the Louis Delluc prize, one of Gaul’s most prestigious film honors. “Carlos,” Olivier Assayas’ biopic of the Venezuelan terrorist, will face up against Roman Polanski’s thriller “The Ghost Writer,” about a former British prime minister with a shadowy past, and “Of Gods […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad