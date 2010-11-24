Louis Delluc prize unveils nominees

PARIS — Three pics with a political bent are among the noms for the Louis Delluc prize, one of Gaul’s most prestigious film honors.

“Carlos,” Olivier Assayas’ biopic of the Venezuelan terrorist, will face up against Roman Polanski’s thriller “The Ghost Writer,” about a former British prime minister with a shadowy past, and “Of Gods and Men,” Xavier Beauvois’ tale about French monks under siege in Algeria, which won the jury prize in Cannes.

The jury, which is headed by Cannes Film Festival’s prexy Gilles Jacob and comprises 20 French film industryites and critics, also nommed Jean-Paul Civeyrac’s “Young Girls in Black,” Raoul Ruiz’ “Mysteries of Lisbon,” Bertrand Tavernier’s “The Princess of Montpensier,” Claire Denis’ “White Material” and “On Tour,” which got Mathieu Amalric the director kudo at Cannes.

Among the noms for the Delluc prize for first-time director’s are Rebecca Zlotowski’s “Belle Epine,” Joann Sfar’s “Gainsbourg,” Patric Chiha’s “Domaine,” Marc Dugain’s “An Ordinary Execution,” Katell Quillevere’s “A Violent Poison” and Sophie Letourneur’s “La Vie au Ranch.”