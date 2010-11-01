Japan: H’wood pics on the rise

The biggest trend at the Japanese B.O. this year has been the rise of Hollywood 3D pics — and the scramble of local exhibs and producers to cope. The big Japanese commercial titles produced by TV networks have been struggling harder to reach the 5 billion yen ($62 million) level that marks megahit status.

Of the three to make it to that milestone so far this year, only one, Toho’s sea thriller “Umizaru 3,” was released in 3D. Opening on Sept. 18, it recently crossed the $80 million line.

Meanwhile, it has become harder for small-to-medium-size pics, be they European or Japanese, to find auds or even screens. Shibuya, Tokyo’s youth culture Mecca, has seen its “mini-theater” (arthouse) screens decline from nearly 30 to 20 in the past five years as more young fans either opt for the local multiplex or migrate to other forms of amusement.

“More films (being released by indie distributors) are targeting fans in their 40s to 60s — they still have the moviegoing habit,” says Nobuhiko Kurosu, an international sales exec for Kadokawa Pictures, whose biggest recent hit, 2009 airline drama “The Unbroken,” appealed to that demo.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Top 2010 indie film: “The Borrowers,” $111 million (Toho)

Recent pickups: “Soul Kitchen,” Bitters End; “Pora Umierac,” Iwanami Hall; “Antichrist,” King Records; “Away We Go,” Face to Face; “The Four Times,” Zazie Films