Goldwyn takes ‘The Whistleblower’

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to drama “The Whistleblower,” starring Rachel Weisz, and has set an August release.

Pic, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, is directed by first-time filmmaker Larysa Kondracki and also stars Vanessa Redgrave, Monica Bellucci and David Strathairn.

Voltage Pictures, selling the film at AFM, has sold numerous major territories on the political drama, including Germany (SquareOne), France (Euro TV), Canada (eOne), Australia (Hopscotch) and Brazil (Imagem).

Weisz portrays a Nebraskan police officer who takes a job working as a peacekeeper in post-war Bosnia and finds her expectations of helping to rebuild a devastated country dashed when she uncovers a dangerous reality of corruption, cover-up and intrigue.

“The Whistleblower” is produced by Christina Piovesan, Amy Kaufman and Mandalay Vision’s Celine Rattray, exec produced by Nicolas Chartier and Sergei Bespalov and co-produced by Benito Mueller and Wolfgang Mueller. Eilis Kirwan and Kondracki co-wrote the screenplay.

Voltage is also selling “Killer Joe,” starring Matthew McConaughey, Juno Temple and Emile Hirsch, and “Faces in the Crowd,” starring Milla Jovovich, at AFM.

Other international distributors that have signed are: Latin America (Polar Star); Scandinavia (Scanbox); Hong Kong (Sundream); Singapore (Archer); India (AXN); Portugal (CLMC); Turkey (D Productions); Taiwan (Deepjoy); Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru (Delta Films); Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile (Deskylin); Middle East (Gulf); Mexico (Gussi); Romania (Mediapro); Iceland (Myndform); Ex-Yugoslavia (Pandora); Indonesia (PT Parkit); Switzerland (Rialto); Israel (Shapira); and Greece (Village Roadshow). Pic also secured a deal for pay television in Asia through Star TV.