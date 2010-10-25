‘Dog Whisperer’ digs up ‘Doberman’ films

“The Doberman Gang” may be coming back, thanks to “Dog Whisperer” Cesar Millan.

The canine trainer’s teaming with producer Darren Reagan, who’s secured remake rights to the three-film series about an animal trainer who uses a pack of Dobermans to pull off the perfect crime.

“It has been a dream of mine for a long time to be a part of the remake of this movie,” Millan said. “Since I love working with a pack of dogs, it was amazing to see the power of the pack on the bigscreen.”

“The Doberman Gang” opened in 1972 with the six dogs named after bank robbers — Dillinger, Bonnie, Clyde, Pretty Boy Floyd, Baby Face Nelson and Ma Barker. “The Daring Dobermans” was released in 1973, followed by 1976’s “The Amazing Dobermans” with Fred Astaire, Barbara Eden and Billy Barty.

Reagan told Daily Variety that the revamp of “The Doberman Gang” will have a much more positive tone than the original, with the dogs becoming crime-fighting heroes when they turn the tables and thwart the thieves’ plan. “I loved these films growing up and it’s time to introduce the Doberman Gang to a new audience,” he added.

The TV series “Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan” is in its seventh season on National Geographic Channel. Millan’s training philosophy is based on the notion that dogs are pack animals requiring strong leadership from their owners, particularly in exercise, discipline and affection.

Reagan’s development slate includes adaptations of the novel “Maiden,” by Cynthia Buchanan; the “Lupi” books by Eileen Wilks; Fiona Mountain’s historical novel “Isabella”; and the art theft memoir “Stolen Masterpiece Tracker.”

Millan will serve as a producer on the project, but it hasn’t been decided if he’ll appear in the film.