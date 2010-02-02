Moll, Terwilliger option life rights of woman pilot
Producers James Moll and Brian J. Terwilliger have optioned life rights of aviation pioneer Louise Thaden and are developing a feature about the all-female transcontinental air race of 1929.Moll’s production company, Allentown Prods., will produce and is aiming at a late 2010 start date. The 1929 race involved 20 female pilots, including Thaden, Amelia Earhart and Pancho Barnes, flying for nine days from Santa Monica to Cleveland. The race was won by Thaden, who penned the 1938 book “High, Wide and Frightened.” Thaden’s two children, Patricia Thaden Webb and William Thaden, will serve as consultants, along with the National Aviation Hall of Fame and the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots. Moll produced and directed docu “Running the Sahara.” Terwilliger produced and helmed aviation doc “One Six Right.”
I had the privilege of sharing an apartment with Bill Thaden & several other “New hires” flying for Eastern Airlines in the late fifties.
Bill told a story about himself stating that during a visit to his home by Charles Lindburg he behave so badly that Lindburg locked him in a closet.
Bill was a super guy & great roommate!