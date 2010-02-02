Producers James Moll and Brian J. Terwilliger have optioned life rights of aviation pioneer Louise Thaden and are developing a feature about the all-female transcontinental air race of 1929.

Moll’s production company, Allentown Prods., will produce and is aiming at a late 2010 start date.

The 1929 race involved 20 female pilots, including Thaden, Amelia Earhart and Pancho Barnes, flying for nine days from Santa Monica to Cleveland. The race was won by Thaden, who penned the 1938 book “High, Wide and Frightened.”

Thaden’s two children, Patricia Thaden Webb and William Thaden, will serve as consultants, along with the National Aviation Hall of Fame and the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots.

Moll produced and directed docu “Running the Sahara.” Terwilliger produced and helmed aviation doc “One Six Right.”