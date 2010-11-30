Parfitt to chair Film London

Producer David Parfitt has been tapped chairman of Film London, the U.K. capital’s film and media agency.

The news comes a day after the government gave Film London some of the responsibilities held by the U.K. Film Council, due to shutter in 2012.

Film London will manage inward investment — foreign film shoots and co-productions — and exports through a public-private partnership with industry bodies including the Pinewood Studios Group, the U.K. Screen Assn. and the Production Guild.

Parfitt takes the reins from Sandy Lieberson, who has come to the end of his tenure. He has held the post since the agency launched in 2004.

Parfitt, a former chairman of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, has been an indie producer for more than 20 years. His credits include “Shakespeare in Love” and “Chasing Liberty.” He is lensing Michelle Williams starrer “My Week With Marilyn” in London via his Trademark Films.

Film London also added the BBC’s Isabel Begg to its board, replacing outgoing Lisbeth Savill. Begg previously worked as head of rights, business affairs and partnerships for BBC North and was senior legal and business affairs manager in fiction at BBC Films.

Parfitt said he welcomed “the challenge of driving forward Film London” through a period of change and development. “I look forward to helping establish a new national strategy for inward investment,” he said.

Film London CEO Adrian Wootton said: “To have new board members who are intimately concerned with contemporary British filmmaking provides us with the kind of expertise essential to Film London’s future developments.”

On Monday, the government unveiled plans for the future of film in the country after the closure of the U.K. Film Council.