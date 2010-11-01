Wanda is CineAsia’s exhibitor of the year

China’s Wanda Cinema Line Corp. has been chosen as CineAsia’s exhibitor of the year and will receive the kudos at the CineAsia convention in Hong Kong in December.

Wanda Cinema Circuit is part of the Wanda Group conglom, one of China’s biggest private companies.

The award will be presented to Jerry Ye, Wanda Cinema Line Corp. general manager.

Construction of cinemas has been one of the main driving factors behind China’s rapidly expanding box office.

By the end of the year, Wanda will have 71 cinemas with 600 screens, giving it an 18% market share and making it one of the biggest circuits in Asia.