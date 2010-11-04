Japan plans ‘Exorcism’

Japanese distrib Comstock Group has snapped up local rights to StudioCanal’s “The Last Exorcism” for an undisclosed advance and P&A commitment.

Deal was finalized after StudioCanal execs traveled to Tokyo last week to screen the horror pic.

Pic, which the Gallic player fully financed, distributes and handles international sales, cost under $2 million and grossed more than $41 million domestically. It was distributed directly via its production-distrib arms in France (StudioCanal), Blighty (Optimum Releasing) and Germany (Kinowelt). It is also due to open in Australia, Spain, Italy and South Korea.

“If you know how hard it is to sell foreign horror to Japan, this deal really is a tribute to how original and powerful ‘The Last Exorcism’ is,” said Harold van Lier, head of international sales at StudioCanal.

Comstock is pre-selling Working Title’s Brit spy pic “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” and “Psycho Killer,” which reunites “The Last Exorcism’s” Eli Roth and Eric Newman.