‘Saving Grace’: “Holly has taken Grace to a whole higher level’

Cast Here are the answers to your questions for “Saving Grace” creator-showrunner Nancy Miller.

Saving Grace” begins its third season on TNT next Tuesday, June 16.

 It’s the fourth series created by veteran TV producer-writer Miller, who — like Grace — is from Oklahoma.
Previously she was executive producer-creator of “Leaving L.A.” (starring Christopher Meloni, Melina Kanakaredes and Hilary Swank) and Lifetime’s Annie Potts starrer “Any Day Now.” She also created and produced “The Round Table,” which starred the fabulous Jessica Walter and aired on NBC in the early ’90s.

She’s served as co-executive producer TNT’s “The Closer” and NBC’s “The Profiler.” Other shows she’s worked on include “Threat Matrix,” “The Monroes” and “Against the Grain.”

NancyMiller (pictured at right) answered all the questions asked. She chose as her favorite the question from Sue Claire, about writing strong female leads. Sue, your DVD is on its way!

Thanks to all of you for participating and thanks to Nancy for her great answers. Enjoy season 3!

Q. You have been creatively involved with TV series with female lead characters, such as “Saving Grace” and male leading characters. Is there a difference in the presentation, writing or other aspects of the creative process in the two types of shows? (Sue Claire)
A. There isn’t really a difference. Although everyone tells me that I create men who are too romantic. My answer is that I create men the way they should be! Man or woman, an actor is an actor. So working-wise, the experience is different but very much the same. Probably like any job, guys and girls have different ways of expressing themselves but we all want the same thing — to be loved.

    35. donna says:
      July 25, 2009 at 7:18 am

      Thank you for this show! If I were in law enforcement I would be just like Grace… Holly Hunter is awesome…

      Reply
    37. Maria says:
      July 13, 2009 at 1:41 am

      I live in Portugal at present and Saving Grace is the one show that I look forward to every monday. Way, way above all else. Holly Hunter makes Grace an amazing creature. My thanks to the writer and whoever chose the cast.

      Reply
