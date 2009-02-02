Your Mama Hears…

…That the red hot real estate scuttlebutt is starting to shimmy and slide all up and down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malee-boo regarding the Encinal Bluff estate owned by Brad Pitt which is rumored and whispered to be quietly on the market.

According to Our Lady of Malibu, Mister Pitt is asking $18,000,000 for the estate which includes a glass walled contemporary house perched on the bluff above the ocean, a large swimming pool, a tennis court and a-list neighbors like Cindy Crawford and Leo DiCaprio.

Our Lady of Malibu also whispered in Your Mama’s big ear that several big name agents are claiming the pocket listing which could get interesting (and ugly) if everyone doesn’t play nice.

Prop records show Mister Pitt paid $8,410,000 when he purchased the property in March of 2005 in the aftermath of his very public split from former Friends actor turned romantic comedy queen Jennifer Aniston.

Lest any of the children be sweating bullets about where Mister Pitt and Miss Jolie will house their multi-culti clan of 73 children once their Malee-boo manse is sold, let Your Mama assure y’all the anxiety is not necessary. The privacy loving but spot light seeking duo still own (and lease) several hoity toity homes including Mister Pitt’s ocean front compound just north of Santa Barbara, his long time Los Angeles compound in the Los Feliz neighborhood, their big ol‘ house in the Big Easy, Miss Jolie’s Cambodian hideaway and the 35 bedroom Chateau Miraval estate in rural France where they lived for some months after the birth of babies #34 and 35 and for which they’ve reportedly taken a multi-year lease.

And, of course, let’s not forget Sassafras, the 40-some acre estate in staid Lloyd Neck, NY the perpetually peripatetic pair reportedly leased for a few months while Miss Jolie, who keeps threatening that she’s going to take a break from working in order to spend some time with all her 47 kids, is scheduled to film her next movie.

