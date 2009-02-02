Your Mama Hears…

…That the red hot real estate scuttlebutt is starting to shimmy and slide all up and down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malee-boo regarding the Encinal Bluff estate owned by Brad Pitt which is rumored and whispered to be quietly on the market.
According to Our Lady of Malibu, Mister Pitt is asking $18,000,000 for the estate which includes a glass walled contemporary house perched on the bluff above the ocean, a large swimming pool, a tennis court and a-list neighbors like Cindy Crawford and Leo DiCaprio.
Our Lady of Malibu also whispered in Your Mama’s big ear that several big name agents are claiming the pocket listing which could get interesting (and ugly) if everyone doesn’t play nice.
Prop records show Mister Pitt paid $8,410,000 when he purchased the property in March of 2005 in the aftermath of his very public split from former Friends actor turned romantic comedy queen Jennifer Aniston.
Lest any of the children be sweating bullets about where Mister Pitt and Miss Jolie will house their multi-culti clan of 73 children once their Malee-boo manse is sold, let Your Mama assure y’all the anxiety is not necessary. The privacy loving but spot light seeking duo still own (and lease) several hoity toity homes including Mister Pitt’s ocean front compound just north of Santa Barbara, his long time Los Angeles compound in the Los Feliz neighborhood, their big ol‘ house in the Big Easy, Miss Jolie’s Cambodian hideaway and the 35 bedroom Chateau Miraval estate in rural France where they lived for some months after the birth of babies #34 and 35 and for which they’ve reportedly taken a multi-year lease.
And, of course, let’s not forget Sassafras, the 40-some acre estate in staid Lloyd Neck, NY the perpetually peripatetic pair reportedly leased for a few months while Miss Jolie, who keeps threatening that she’s going to take a break from working in order to spend some time with all her 47 kids, is scheduled to film her next movie.
photo: Pacific Coast News
They have not moved to Long Island yet. They will be renting in the area while Angelina makes a movie in the area for 3-4 months is what I hear beginning sometime in March. Same thing all do when making a film on location, set up a temporary home for the duration of the project. I envy them for the ability to arrange their schedules so that one parent is always with the kids when the other parent is working.
RE: 11:09
What you said really wasn’t worth repeating. But for what you said, the posters here, though on many issues I would disagree with them, are just as worthwhile life-wise as any Hollywood star. What makes you such a bitter person, anyway?
Finally this place is about to drop into the oblivion of Older Posts!
Mazey; Thanks for the information. I was wondering whether the multiplicity of houses in “the compound” was a training ground for the international house hopping these kiddies have experienced…..I still think it would be bizarre to say to fellow school children, “come over to my houses”
SPSnowman, some clarification re Brad’s Los Feliz homes. The family lives in the biggest house, one smaller house is used as an office, one smaller house is a guest/staff house,and Brad just bought the 4th house recently (it is also small and not exactly contiguous with the other houses). It is speculated that Brad might have bought the 4th house as it overlooks the home they live in. The other 3 homes Brad has owned since 1995 or so. They are all older homes he has renovated over the years.
Four houses in a compound……..now that has to be reassuring to a young child……….the only thing missing is Jim Jones as the nanny.
No Annie, that pix is of one of his houses in his Los Feliz compound where he and Angie and their kids live when in LA. There are 4 homes in that compound.
here it is from the air
http://maps.live.com/default.aspx?v=2&FORM=LMLTCC&cp=pp5tbf52t3v4&style=b&lvl=1&tilt=-90&dir=0&alt=-1000&scene=33745302&phx=0&phy=0&phscl=1&encType=1
Great looking property
Is this the home that was featured in British ElleDecor a few years back? Link to a pic on a architecture blog http://www.plataformaarquitectura.cl/2006/08/14/brad-pitt-aspirante-a-arquitecto/
If so, he spent a fortune on finishings (not terribly green, but I guess it was done before he became “aware”). If they can find a well heeled like minded buyer they might make over 12 million, but 18 in this market is not realistic.
Brad Pitt can im-preganate me 72 times any time he wants.
lawwdy–that is uggoleee.
Another angle.
I guess this is from RealEstalker’s cousin: http://iamnotastalker.wordpress.com/2008/08/18/brad-and-angelinas-malibu-manse/
Neither this nor the Wesley Peters designed house are architectural tour-de-forces, but then who really cares when it’s all about the view?
Look at the shack (literal shack) next door to DiCaprio’s gem to the west of these two; probably worth more than all the real estate my family’s ever owned since they hit Plymouth Rock…
And IHOP-ish or not, I prefer the Wesley Peters to Pitt’s Pit; there’s always been a certain something about Wright’s more faithful students’ work that, as one of Wright’s clients so famously put it, “bears the countenance of principle.”
However principle costs principal, both of which I’m running pretty low on these days.
Why is it all the most acerbic comments come from ‘Anonymous’?
The facts are (as I see them) is that this is a good mid-century house, with a great location, and the owner has superlative taste.
Anyone who has lunch with Rem Koolhaas is at the very least ‘informed’.
Anon 6:24.
You are about as stupid as stupid comes. FIrst off do some research before you speak. Malibu is a terrible market right now, out right the WORST in LA. YES THE WORST!!!!! They have the largest inventory of unsold homes than any other area, nearly 2 and a half years with presently on market. The asking pricing need to come down drastically in order to even start to close that gap.
Another hard sell for this house is the fact the beach is not closed, but a State Park. All beaches in California are open to the high tide line, but this one is part of El Matador State Beach with friendly public parking/access a few hundred yards down.
Anyone can “step out onto the beach at 11 pm any dark night and walk the surf” and stand by their stairs and view the famous sea caves.
So much for the privacy 15 million dollars gets you.
must be a full moon
When you and the wife pull down $40plus million a year…..your going to be doing a lot of wheeling and dealing. This keeps the business and legal staff earning their retainers…….
The Pitt house is next to the ugly Graeme Revell “IHOP” house with the blue roof. It is still up for sale.
I checked it on Zillow and they now only want 24 million for that one. However, you get a full 5 acres with it and the landmark blue roof!
July2008 Mama report –
http://realestalker.blogspot.com/2008/07/graeme-revell-doubles-down-in-malibu.html
New Zillow listing –
http://www.zillow.com/homedetails/32340-Pacific-Coast-Hwy-Malibu-CA-90265/2143094060_zpid/
Looks like they just listed it again. Maybe they are going to try and ride the Pitt sale PR?
Also, the Zillow info on the Pitt house has it built in 1962 with a lot size of 54,834 feet.
I see it this way, he put the “pocket listing” out there for all to know. Then he can put whatever price tag he wants, the higher the tag the less likeley hood that you get the riff raff in trapezing through his pad. Then they make an offer whether it be 8-18million. There are to many factors here to come up with an actual price, you have “brad pitt” lived here. Ocean front, best views, square footage… the list goes on.
Lets see how long it lanquishes then watch em cut the price down cause he probably needs to unload this place.
He and his wife figure if the baby pictures can sell for millions than so should their homes.
His broker is shopping their names first and the house last. Hoping to carry over the Oscar nomination and new movie PR hype to his personal dealings.
The piece of property that Brad bought in Sept. was a house across the canyon with direct views into his enormous terrance. I too read it was adjacent, but I don’t see how. It’s only 1/6 of an acre and at least 1200 feet away.
The house does look kinda like an old school house but what a location! We all know that word when it’s applied to real estate!!
That said, why is it greedy when you ask for an outrageous price? If you can’t get it you deal with it, don’t sell, or lower dramatically. It’s called: not being motivated children.
Obviously he’s not heading towards any soup kitchen meals in the near future.
Brad’s not moving to Long Island, Angie is filming a movie there. The studio is renting them a house for their family. Part of the deal. As Mama said, the family’s primary residence in the states is the Los Feliz compound Brad has been amassing for 16 years. The Malibu house has been a guest house and date night love nest for 2 and 1/2 years. Brad bought another strip of land that adjoins his compound in September and I imagine he would be interested in any adjacent property that came on the market. His neighbors may know to go to him first.
The house in Provence has 35 ROOMS not 35 BEDROOMS and the Jolie-Pitts have six children.
Malibu to long island?? Good luck with that!
Did anyone see him on Oprah??? He is a joke. They have no daytime nannies um, ok. He is an aging joke.
How about he resides in France with all the children, she work in NY for three or four months, and fly home on weekends…I’m sure she could have provisions written into her contract…seems much more cost efficient, and provides stability for those children. That’s how most people I know handle working out of town arrangements, both temporary and permanent.
Perhaps this pair requires constant physical togetherness, thrives on chaos and drama, and/or has some serious trust issues?
As for M and MM…all I know is that I used to be in sales for a mail shop / printer many years ago and 5M would mean 5,000 on quotes and 5MM would mean 5,000,000. Why? I don’t know. It just was/is.
Anon 6:24 PM
Most of us understand more than you know. Careful about generalizations and assumptions based on so few comments. If lame jokes and “pockets” is all you can pull out of your hat to invalidate Mama’s blog, then you’re in trouble.
I think the beach front was a great investment for Brad and no doubt he will get a decent price. As we all know, there is so little of it left. This style of house is not my taste but it has many outstanding features. I think Brad put a lot into it. I enjoyed this post and the recent NY ones too.
Mama, keep up the terrific work!
As always your long, devoted fan,
EsslingVier
The Encinal bluffs are a schlep, but I like the house a lot.
more like I
PAID 10MM over list just to say I bought BRAD’s house
btw malibu real estate is off by 51%
yes sadly it is very true, here is the article
:(
Westside: Prices per square foot are also down
Westside median home sale prices were down sharply in the fourth quarter of 2008, we reported today in The LA Times.
Beverly Hills: $732/sf, down 18% from the peak.
Brentwood: $745/sf, down 14% from the peak.
Culver City: $439/sf, down 31% from the peak.
Malibu: $685/sf, down 51% from the peak.
Pacific Palisades: $731/sf, down 35% from the peak.
Santa Monica: $901/sf, down 9% from the peak.
Venice: $1,005/sf, which is the area’s peak.
— Peter Y. Hong
is EVERBODY drunk tonight? mmmmkay…… y’all are gonna give Mama gas!
Didn’t know that neighborhood was Zoned for Trailer Houses …. it sure is an Architectural Mess !!!
Dumbass. He really thinks he’ll get that? But it’s true some asshole that gets off on saying ” I bought brad house” will but it.
I’m sorry, but I LOVE this house and it’s ideal location. Pitt has perfect taste in design and architecture.
Don’t know what it will sell for, but it better than most of the big tacky playhouses in the area.
Doesn’t say much for your blog that some of your readers don’t understand that there are pockets in this country where homes are selling quite well. Just because you readers can’t afford the 18 mil price does not mean there aren’t buyers out there.
Oh the 74 or 47 kids joke is lame and dumb.
Plus give credit to Newsweek.
actually mr mba (smirk smirk)
MM is what the wall street brokers use in their pitches, qualifying clients and so forth
I have seen it used else where to, such as realtors writing down on a piece of paper
the home is going for 5MM (not 5 MILLION)
why they do it that way is beyond me
maybe MM looks more powerful than M
you tell me
Some here have no idea as to Malibu property values. This home has a truly beautiful view and stairs to the beach. But for a family with 6 small kids it is not practical at all. Brad has supposely updated this house since he bought it. This house may be listing at $18 mil but will ultimately sell for double digit$$, I would say between 12-14 mil $$. Brad and family have not really lived in this house since 2006, they live in Los Feliz when in LA in a compound of homes Brad has owned since 1995 or so. Their Santa Barbara home is more private and also on a beautiful stretch of beach. Unlike Nic Cage Brad seldom sells a house but it makes sense to sell this one. I would buy it if I had the bucks.
I’m fascinated they’ve moved into Long Island old Gold Coast which went the way of the wrecking ball in the late ’60s, more or less. There are still some beautiful estates in the area. Too bad they ended up with one of the uglier ones.
As a canyon resident and frequent beach visitor, I do not consider myself a basement dweller. That said, it is understandable how may of the other childrens find the Pitt-Jolie house (or as I refer to them… “Pittie”) little more than a shack. It does indeed look like many a suburban school. But then more than one SoCal beach house has that look. If you want to see a real beach shack, you’ll have to turn around and head back to Las Tunas and Big Rock. Now there are the truly over-priced shacks on the sand!
Mama, I’m a realtor myself, and I gotta say. “We Are The World” can always come down in the price. I’m betting they eventually get about
$12M.
BTW: You forgot to list Berlin. As in Germany. Remember?
I always love the comments from basement dwellers about all of these “shacks.”
FYI This is the most jutting coastline on this section of beach, and the first house on the beach was built here. This house was built on the foundation of the original house, if I’m not mistaken.
The picture is pretty accurate. There are two larger BRs and 2 smaller ones. Pitt has spent a fortune on the surfaces.
On the cliff side of the grounds is what used to be the Disney Estate. The flat side is an undeveloped parcel that I believe was being offered for 14 million.
This is not a large house, but with the best views on the beach.