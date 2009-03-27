SELLER: Lenny Kravtiz
LOCATION: Biscayne Point Circle, Miami Beach, FL
PRICE: $2,850,000
SIZE: 5,717 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half bathrooms
DESCRIPTION: Amazing estate home, point lot in guard gated Biscayne Point. Ultra modern luxury on a large 12,000 sq. ft. lot w/ unparalleled wide open bay views, with over 1,100 sq. ft. of tiled dock, and 100 feet of waterfront. Everything done to perfection, custom marble baths, polished concrete floors, custom wall of glass totally opens the large living area to incredible water views. Backyard is resort like w/ pool & spa, amazing dock area.
YOUR MAMAS NOTES: Poor Lenny Kravtiz. The pierced, tattooed and dirty looking singer/songwriter turned interior decorator has been having a bitch of a time selling his Manhattan penthouse apartment which he’s had on and off the market for years. The 6,000 square foot nightclub-like doo–plex on SoHo’s cobbled Crosby Street has had asking prices as sky high as $19,500,000 and as low as $12,500,000. Currently the five bedroom party palace carries an asking price of $14,995,000. Whatever the damn price may be, Your Mama recommends the listing agent discourage any prospective buyers from running a black light up in there because lawhd have mercy, who knows what kinds of fluids would turn up and where. It gives us the shivers just to think of it.
Anyhoo, in addition to the New York digs and a pad in gay Paree–where our recently nuptialed friend Falsetta Knockers and her louche literary lover/huzband are honeymooning as we type this missive–Mister Kravitz has long maintained a real estate base in Miami Beach, FL. In May of 2005 he sold his 9 bedroom Mediterranean style pile on Sunset Island’s W. 25th Street for $14,500,000. However, that was not his only home in the Miami area. Property records show that back in December of 1996 Mister Kravitz picked up a waterfront sprawler for $725,000 which, thanks to Donna Summer, we’ve learned he recently listed with an asking price of $2,850,000.
Listing information for the Biscayne Point Circle residence is slim, and Your Mama was able to scare up only an itty bitty bit of information about the the recently renovated Kravitz krib which measures 5,717 square feet and has three bedrooms and 3 full and 2 half bathrooms. Out back a new swimming pool hangs over the Biscayne Bay where Mister Kravitz (or the new home owner) can park a big boat.
As far as we know, Mister Kravitz continues to maintain and run a two story, 2,500 square foot state of the art recording studio in the penthouse of Miami Beach’s The Setai, a swanky ocean front condo-hotel located on bizzy Collins Avenue.
[…] make use of this whilst the schedule for a discussion of the topic. Part 3: Part II of the case. lenny kravitz lists another one (That Is to show that you will be aware of all facets of the matter, while you are 80-90 certain of […]
Carl Solomon should have not sold the house. It was cooler then then it is today!
3:28 11:43 & 11:45 –
His bank account??
i wanna take a ride on his disco stick
yo garrett send a link
This house is actually rally cool inside. There are Verner Panton walls and seating units, and there is a disco. There is also a passage that is cylindrical with fur on the walls. The main colors are red and silver, and there is some purple. It is actually a crazy yet fantastic house if you are in his position to have so many houses.
of ourse it is, anon 11:43. He is half JEWISH!
i bet his u know what is huge
please if anyone gets a link for more pics of this place kindly share!
All the ads list the backyard as “resort-like” so I think we’ll be suitably impressed when photos of the finished house surface.
Dearest Trudy, Don’t confuse the children. They also want to think the pool & spa are unfinished concrete!
Those aerial photos from locallive and googlemaps are OLD…usually by 6 months to 2 years. i’m sure there’s water in that pool now.
That back yard is the saddest thing I’ve seen since the last episode of Lipstick Jungle! No water in the damn pool??? Ugh. K, now i’m gonna go watch Candy on 20/20…
where is this money coming from? he had like 3 hit songs and a couple of shitty albums…
i want lenny on my damn inside
damn it this story went nowhere fast! I still wanna see the damn inside!
eleventh?
YEAH!
11th!!!!
WHOOO HOOOO!
The comments on this site is getting as bad as Perez Hilton or TMZ. It was only a matter of time before the “First!” crap started.
i want to see how bad it is inside………………
Some details about the property woulda been nice.
Everyone knows that Kravitz is of interest for one thing, and one thing only.
FIRST? WTF THIS ISN’T PEREZ HILTON WEBSITE. GET LOST WITH UR FIRST CRAP!
Where did he get all of that money??? Did he sell that many records, or are his tours smash hits?
First!!!!!!
ooooooh Mama, I love that black light comment. You are ON today, girl! Show us inside this place, I have a feeling we’ll be getting our daily dose of SCARY….I can’t wait!
From the aerial view, it certainly appears the entire backyard is patio, pool and hot tub–in other words, all concrete with not an inch of dirt for any landscaping. What a sterile feeling that will be in a climate where you could have lots and lots of beautiful tropical plants.