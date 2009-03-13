SELLERS: A couple of design queens named Josh and Raphael

LOCATION: Udell Court, Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $767,000

SIZE: 1,080 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

DESCRIPTION: Tastefully renovated, this designer-owned and published modern Hamptons beach house in the Franklin Hills is tucked away on a cul–de-sac yet very near Sunset Junction, Trader Joe’s and Gelson’s. This enchanted home includes two bedrooms with an office or third bedroom, one bathroom, and a detached studio. Skylights and French windows throughout the house bring in lots of natural light. A fully enclosed backyard with mature landscaping and views is perfect for pets and everyone to enjoy.

YOUR MAMAS NOTES: Your Mama has become a bit weary of looking at super-sized celebrity homes that are too big, too decorated and too expensive for most people to even fantasize about, so this afternoon we’re going to do something a little bit different and look at a wee house in the Franklin Hills area of Los Angeles that is listed for sale (and appears to be in escrow) with an asking price of $767,000.

Property records reveal the teeny-tiny cottage was purchased in July of 2006 for $636,000 by Emmy winning visual effects designer Joshua Rose and his Chinese medicine practicing man-mate Raphael Kalichstein. At the time, the good looking design queens purchased the house on Udell Court, it was a serious fixer that only a nice gay decorator could appreciate. If you don’t believe Your Mama, head over to the dee–lightful and always informative Apartment Therapy who featured before and after photos of the house way back in July of 2007.

Records show the house measures a pint-sized 1,080 square feet and listing information indicates there are just 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. In addition to the decent sized living room and the wonky shaped and sky lit dining room, the house includes a kitchen with cabinets painted a striking shade of green, and an office separated from the living room with a set of French doors that have been given a nifty navy blue and black paint treatment. Somewhere on the property, maybe in the house or maybe in some sort of detached shed-like structure, is Mister Kalichstein’s treatment room which features a high ceiling, a wood floor and some built in cabinetry.

Now, before you children go ripping this place to shreds, keep in mind that these two gentlemen get paid to decorate other people’s homes and just because it may not be your taste, does not mean it’s not in good taste. The comely couple operate a small interior design firm called FORM based on the idea that working with an interior designer should not be a luxury for only the rich and ought to be affordable to folks with modest bank accounts.

For what it’s worth, we happen to think these two decorating dynamos can really do a room over without overdoing a room. Your Mama and the Dr. Cooter both like the white walls set against the dark window frames which are enhanced by the brightly colored furniture, accessories and knick-knacks. It is our humble and utterly meaningless opinion that Mister Rose and Mister Kalichstein have successfully transformed the interior spaces of an architecturally lackluster house with wonky exterior articulation into a contemporary home filled with light and color that does not look too precious to actually live in or like it’s adhering to any particular “school” of interior day-core.

That we think that will come as no surprise to anyone who was ever in Your Mama and the Dr. Cooter’s weekend house which we no longer own but had a very similar (if a little less glossy) day-core. In fact, their kitchen is much like our kitchen except where they’ve got green, we had a very bright yellow. We don’t know if the new owners kept the color, but if they did not, we do not want to know because it was gorgeous.

Given that this couple clearly spent a few buck rehabbing this residence it does not look like they’re going to pocket much in the way of profit. None the less, Your Mama hopes they’re on to bigger and better digs where they’ll have bit more room to exercise and stretch their design ideas.