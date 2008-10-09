Old and New Hollywood

There’s a lot going on — old and new — in this old town which keeps reviving its history and breathing life into the new. Here’s a rundown on why Hollywood will always be, well, Hollywood.

Right now, for instance, and until Oct.23, Variety’s Power Of Youth auction continues live on eBay, benefitting St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital. There are over 100 amazing items available, ranging from a walk-on part on “Weeds,” a walk-on role in “The Smurfs,” a walk-on role onstage in the Broadway hit “13,” which just opened Sunday, 4 VIP tix to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, a private screening of “The Pink Panther” for 40 friends on the Sony backlot, preem tix to “The Spirit,” items of stars’ clothing, musical instruments, autographed pix, etc. For more details, log on to www.variety.com/powerofyouth.

The collection of memorabilia from the life and career of Bob Hope will be auctioned Oct. 18-19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel after an exhibit the previous weekend. A 250-page (!) catalogue of the collection has been made available by the auctioneers, Julien’s, and it is startling. The items range from his clothing to jewelry, memorabilia, furniture, posters, autographs and of course, golf clubs. From Sept. 4-10, a part of the auction traveled aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary as it set sail from New York to Hope’s native England. The proceeds from the auction will benefit the Bob and Dolores Hope Charitable Foundation. The auction will be live and televised. Paul Ryan will be hosting interviews during the two-day event.

Related Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird Media Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks Awards Season Capstone for Venice Film Festival

Meanwhile, Bing Crosby is also very much alive as the color version of Universal’s classic “Holiday Inn” is released on DVD on Oct. 14, the 31st anniversary of Bing’s death. The three-disc set includes a look at the making of the picture, a music CD and of course the film itself. Daughter Mary Crosby tells me, “Mother (Kathryn) and I saw the colorized version and were thrilled with how subtle and beautiful it was. Not to mention what a great movie it was. I hadn’t seen it in years. Barry Sandrew developed the colorization technology. I think they really did an amazing job.” The film preemed in N.Y on Aug. 4, 1942.

And added to your Hollywood memory lane events: Tony Curtis will be awarded Nov. 18 at the Castro Theater in San Francisco where “Some Like It Hot” will be screened… Back on Hollywood Blvd. on Oct. 24, the rededication of Houdini’s newly refurbished star on the Walk of Fame will be celebrated with a reception hosted by Milt Larsen — at the Magic Castle, of course.