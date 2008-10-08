You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

“Ugly Betty”: Silvio Horta tells all to Season Pass

By Variety Staff

SilviohortaListen up, Ugly Betty fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left).

Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics he touches is how the relationship between Betty and Gio, played by Freddy Rodriguez, developed.

As Horta explains:

I’ve always known Freddy Rodriguez to be an outstanding actor, but even so, I never expected the chemistry that he brought — it was simply incredible. Obviously, we saw this chemistry immediately and that did affect certain details of Betty and Gio’s relationship. In other words, we utilized the chemistry America and Freddy brought to the show by writing scenes with that same chemistry in mind.

More TV

  • Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird

    Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird Media

    Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "101 (Auditions)" -

    'American Idol' Reboot Recap: Who Are We Kidding? It's All About Katy Perry

    Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]

  • Christopher Darden on O.J. Simpson Interview:

    Christopher Darden on O.J. Simpson 2006 Interview: 'He Confessed to Murder'

    Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon; group

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Daryl and Company Get Bogged Down in a Swamp (SPOILERS)

    Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]

  • Katie Couric Olympics

    Katie Couric Leads Discussion on What It 'Means to be a Muslim Today' at SXSW

    Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]

  • The Scientology Cross is perched atop

    Scientology Unveils Network Launch Set for Monday

    Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - NYC Auditions. (ABC/Eric

    Lionel Richie Is the 'Adult in the Room' on 'American Idol'

    Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad