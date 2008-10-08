“Ugly Betty”: Silvio Horta tells all to Season Pass

Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics he touches is how the relationship between Betty and Gio, played by Freddy Rodriguez, developed.
As Horta explains:
I’ve always known Freddy Rodriguez to be an outstanding actor, but even so, I never expected the chemistry that he brought — it was simply incredible. Obviously, we saw this chemistry immediately and that did affect certain details of Betty and Gio’s relationship. In other words, we utilized the chemistry America and Freddy brought to the show by writing scenes with that same chemistry in mind.
Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]
Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]
Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]
Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]
Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]
Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]
Listen up, “Ugly Betty” fans. Variety‘s Season Pass blog has a Mode-errific interview with showrunner Silvio Horta, the scribe with the brightest smile in Hollywood (as evidenced at left). Horta touches on a little bit of everything about the show in the Q&A conducted by Kathy Lyford from questions submitted by fans. Among the topics […]