‘Mad Men’ Q&A: ‘I’m fascinated that people get so much out of it’

Posted by Kathy Lyford
Being a “Mad Men” obsessive, I’ve read a lot of interviews of the show’s creator Matthew Weiner over the last couple of years. So when I sat down to breakfast with him last week to go over readers’ questions, I expected someone a little uptight, single-minded, perhaps a control freak. This is what many of the profiles had led me to believe of the man. What I discovered was, as you would expect if you watch the show, a man who is incredibly intelligent, passionate about 1960s America and fascinated with human behavior. He also has many traits you might not expect: he’s very funny, extremely sweet and surprisingly soft spoken. He’s somebody I’d love to hang out with more. I found him endlessly fascinating and entertaining. And, although the interview was all about him, he spent a lot of time asking about me, my background and my family and my parents’ experiences growing up. I suspect he does this with everyone he meets and I’m sure the information he learns informs his writing.
If you’ve been paying attention, you already know that Weiner wrote the “Mad Men” pilot eight years ago, before his stint as a writer-producer on David Chase’s HBO masterpiece “The Sopranos.” Earlier in his career he was also a writer on the Ted Danson comedy “Becker.” As “The Sopranos” was coming to a close, Weiner shopped the “Mad Men” pilot around town, was famously turned down by HBO, and eventually sold it to AMC, which was just wading into the original series waters. What a way for the network to start!
He speaks quickly and in a stream-of-consciousness kind of way, which I’ve tried to capture in transcribing his answers. I hope that will give you an essence of what it’s like to have a conversation with him. You’ll find that he not only answered the questions completely but he went above and beyond, often exploring tangents that were not part of the original question. You’ll get a lot of bang for your buck in this Q&A, I promise. (Although there is one question that gets a one word answer!)
As I write this, AMC has exercised its option for a third season of “Mad Men,” the show that has captured the imagination of the country. Weiner and Lionsgate, which owns and produces the show, are still negotiating his deal. So, our show will return. Let’s just hope it still has its genius at the helm.
And with just one show left to air this season – Sunday’s season 2 finale – here is what Weiner had to say:
Q. How much of the Don Draper story did you have in mind when you wrote that spec script? And do you know now how the series ends? — Cynthia
A. I sort of know how the series ends. I don’t know if I have a very good ending to it yet but I sort of know how it ends. In terms of Don’s backstory, I had all of it. Here’s the interesting thing: I had written a movie about this character. I’d gotten to page 80 and I’d only covered a fraction of his life. It was called “The Horseshoe.” Actually the hobo story was in there, and the thing with him bringing his own body home (from the war) and a lot of his childhood and things that you’re still going to see (in the last two episodes of season 2) were in there, things you’ll find out about. And there’s way more to be mined. And on some level it was a story that imitated writers that I love – Sinclair Lewis, F. Scott Fitzgerald and John Irving.
And I had all of that. And when I wrote “Mad Men,” and AMC said “Where does the series go?” I went home and looked for my notes about “Mad Men” and I came across the script (for “The Horseshoe”) and started leafing through it. Now this was a script I wrote – “Mad Men” is eight years ago – this is a script I wrote eight years before that. I wrote it before I had my first job. After I got married this is what I worked on for a year. And I got to the last page of the script and it said “Ossining, 1960” and I said “Oh my God. That’s who he is.” I loved John Cheever and those writers and that’s why I picked Ossining.
I told Jon (Hamm, pictured with Weiner above) the whole story before last year started. He was the only one I told, except for the producers, of course. And I told Jon about the brother and how the genealogy works and what kind of childhood it was and where he was from. There were a lot of these people. It’s an American story. You know mountain (folks), or whatever it is, coming to New York and shedding the whole thing. That’s the American dream on some level. Even though I didn’t finish the movie I did know where it was going. And I feel lucky to have that consistency and the audience can see that it’s not just being spun as it goes along.
Hello friend , your all blog is very useful for everyone, I really like your all post. Thanks for sharing your experience with us and this type of information. I hope you will continue to this sharing with us.
Finally I found a great post with interesting topic. I have read every points of this post that is really so enjoyable and I have bookmark your site for get back again here.
We must find a way to produce interesting writing because there are many people who enjoy the great writing and must be able to provide benefits to many readers. Thanks for this post.
http://www.lingerieocean.ca/
That was the line that Nau pushed even now. Sections underwear, leisurely design, exhibits a woman’s internal http://20547842.blog.hexun.com/.Any new gadgets have to be made with just what the Emergents have here at L1.Corsets, Teddies, G-strings and Thongs, Panties and Boyshort, Bra Sets and Costumes.But armsmen like Kira Pen Lisolet would be terribly dangerous to any tyrant.1 day: Start the day with brunch at local establishment Mobil Two-Star Joe’s (1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd) in Venice, then head to Venice Beach.The main purpose to wear undergarments is to safeguard outer garments from perspiration and other discharge of body. But http://execute.mixxt.com/networks/blog/posts.aiying.ting could also see the distortions and the colored smudges.His tutor swung his quarterstaff in a low arc across Cindi s legs.It glowed and twitched as it released stretch energy.The traitor, unmasked too late.For women with a curvier, fuller figure corsets are more commonly chosen by them as their wedding lingerie.We stutter, stammer, and trip over ourselves wondering how we can get closer to the individual.Nonetheless, it had been usual to expose the breasts, particularly in Greece, in which female breasts received practically mythic significance.Ezr went down the crew list, explaining the roles of the different members.
Write more, that’s all I have to say. it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what you’re talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read ?
I never thought of the in this brightness. It is best to entertaining to discover things from the several viewpoint. Good awareness along with ; Keep these things forthcoming!
This atrocious activity finally became unlawful in England at around 1835, but that only compelled the canine fighting supporters and gamblers to carry out their very own covert matches underground.
Have you ever identified your niche yet One of many reasons a lot of businesses fall short is the fact that they fail to concentrate on a target market.
Wearing your life jacket is a must when you are out for boating or fishing. Take the one which suites you best according to your size and body weight. Make sure your life jacket satisfies all the parameters of Always wear your lifejacket or personal flotation device.
A big thank you for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great post.
I am so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Thanks for sharing
Type of payment, our company usually accepts T/T (telegraphic transfer). 30% of the total value.
I am so excited that I have found this your post because I have been searching for some information about it
thanks for the blog.really look for
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more.
http://www.goodajerseys.com
I will be back soon on your site again so please continue sharing your great post
Glad to read your post. The topic that you discussed above is truely very useful. It is really help for anyone to workout. I like it and i will recommend it to others. Thanks for sharing this type of information. Good luck for the future posts.
Hi, it nice to read this articles! good work keep it up…
Hi, the article is actually the sweetest topic on this related issue. I fit in with your conclusions and will thirstily look forward to your forthcoming updates.
Hello, I truly enjoyed reading your post. I found your site from Bing. Will bookmark to return later. Thanks!
i think she should be practice…
This was a fantastic article. Really loved reading your we blog post. The information was very informative and helpful.
North Face Outlet Locations on…
Hooray! the one who wrote is a cool guy..!!
Very neat blog. Want more.
Thanks for the good writeup.
Nice article thank you!
North Face Outlet Locations on…
Hooray! the one who wrote is a cool guy..!!
I value the blog post.Really looking forward to read more.
great!it’s helpful for me,thanks
quality post,i ‘m sharing to FB!
thanks for the blog.really look for
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more.
thanks for the blog.really look for
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more.
I like this post very much, You have defined it very simply for so I understand what you say, In this post your writing level is also excellent to us.
i would love to!
thanks for the blog.really look for
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
I value the post. Really Cool!
i want to shagre to facebook.
nice blog site,i love style!
can you leave your email to me?
i would love to!
thanks for the blog.really look for
I value the post. Really Cool!
Im obliged for the article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Hi! Everyone who reads this blog – Happy Reconciliation and
can you leave your email to me?
i would love to!
thanks for the blog.really look for
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more.
great!it’s helpful for me,thanks
quality post,i ‘m sharing to FB!
i want to shagre to facebook.
nice blog site,i love style!
can you leave your email to me?
i would love to!
thanks for the blog.really look for
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more.
i want to shagre to facebook.http://www.onsalethenorthfaceoutlet.com/
nice blog site,i love style!
can you leave your email to me?
i would love to!
thanks for the blog.really look for
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
…
I value the post. Really Cool!
Im obliged for the article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Hi! Everyone who reads this blog – Happy Reconciliation and Accord..!!
The script described O as having a chin so strong you could break your fist on it. Please hurry up, the price may be changed without notice!!!. Victoria Beckham Coleen Rooney So while it?s clear the stateside stars have a lot of love for the and regular use of sunscreen are major reasons why Moore has such good skin.. Buying these gold bars allows one to have the most secure investment while it still has growth potential. But in the first century AD, Samhain was assimilated into celebrations of some of the other Roman traditions that took place in October, such as their day to honor Pomona, the Roman goddess of fruit and trees. Please feel free to buy with us now. My step mom’s friend has very generously offered to host my baby shower. I would think you would fell sorry for him but my opinion ismy opinion.
I ABSOLUTELY HATE THIS AND WILL HAVE TO REMOVE MY BLOG. I AM LIVING IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC AND MY BLOG IS FOR AMERICAN AND OTHER WORLDWIDE WOMEN. I DO NOT EVEN SPEAK SPANISH FLUENTLY BUT MY STATS ARE SHOWING ALL VIEWS FROM DR. IF THERE IS ANY WAY TO CHANGE THIS LET ME KNOW. THANKS.
I am just making a blog related to this. If you allow, I would like to use some of your content. And with full refernce of course. Thanks in advance.
It is amazing to me how hard it was to find the salries and benefits of elected state officials. I found the slaries posted on Sunshinereview.org but have not found anything regarding the benefits these people receive. What cuts have any of them taken in this trumped up fiscal crisis? I emailed my state senator and received a form response. I guess she is an idiot like Kasich’s police officer.
It is definitely an excellent in addition to helpful bit of info. Now i’m delighted that you discussed that helpful tips around and very thrilled to notice your write-up, We are completely to be able to including as well as trust your own mindset.
I am not going to say that great work done but this is an awesome blog. This is one of the best blogs I have ever read. I m absolutely excited to get to read such a well blog. I would love to read more of your blogs. Thanks dude I enjoyed reading your articles. This is truly a great read for me. I have bookmarked it and I am looking forward to reading new articles on other issues.
You have a great skill in writing a very cool article, this is very informative. really love your site, i have bookmark it and will share it to my friends too.
I just want to say thanks for your post, it give me a lot of inspiration, especially for my next presentation. Thank you so much for sharing my friend
You’re so cool! I don’t think I’ve read anything like this before.
So good to find somebody with some original thoughts on this subject. Thanks for starting this up.
I will be back soon on your site again so please continue sharing your great post
i would love to!
thanks for the blog.really look for
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
I value the post. Really Cool!
Im obliged for the article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Hi! Everyone who reads this blog – Happy Reconciliation and Accord..!!http://www.northfaceoutletslocations.net
Very good blog. Awesome