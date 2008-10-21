You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘All My Sons’ joins Broadway family

Katie Holmes and co. unveil Arthur Miller revival

All the daughters got bouquets at the opening night of “All My Sons” Thursday during the curtain call when the male thesps — among them John Lithgow and Patrick Wilson — emerged holding flowers for the women, including Dianne Wiest and, of course, Katie Holmes in her buzzed-about Broadway debut.

From the stage, helmer Simon McBurney took a moment to remember the late playwright. “The only thing I really regret is that Arthur Miller is not here with us,” he said. “But he is here with us.”

Holmes said Tiffany luggage tags were exchanged backstage as opening night gifts. (And in case you’re wondering, Suri was no stranger to backstage, either — one of the dressing rooms had been converted into a playroom.)

The actress made her Rialto debut the year after she ran the New York marathon. So what’s the next big challenge for her to conquer?

“Thanksgiving,” she said.

