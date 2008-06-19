Music biz vet Judi Pulver has joined Daily Variety as director of music advertising. She’s responsible for all music-related print and online sales, and she’s tasked with developing opportunities and revenue streams in the music sector for the global showbiz news brand.

Pulver has spent the past 27 years at the Hollywood Reporter, where she created the newspaper’s film and TV music editorial franchise and spearheaded its annual two-day conference sponsored by ASCAP, BMI and the SESAC . Earlier in her career, Pulver was a singer, songwriter and keyboard player and was signed to MGM Records during Mike Curb’s tenure at the label.

Pulver serves on the exec committee of the music industry chapter of the City of Hope medical research org. She’s also a board member of the California Copyright Conference, a nonprofit org devoted to protecting artists’ rights and music copyrights.