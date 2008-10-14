Holiday offers boost to Broadway

Columbus Day weekend brought a holiday boost to Broadway last week, with total Rialto sales jumping about $2 million and several individual productions rising more than $100,000 each.

“Mary Poppins” ($764,197) posted the highest gain of the frame, with a hike of about $165,000, while “Legally Blonde” ($664,583) and “The Lion King” ($1,243,739) climbed by about $150,000 each. (Now in its final week, “Blonde” closes Sunday.)

Despite mixed reviews, teen-centric tuner “13” ($271,915) jumped by $145,000, more than doubling the tally it logged the prior sesh. “In the Heights” ($849,582), “The Phantom of the Opera” ($799,610) and “Monty Python’s Spamalot” ($555,810) also were up six figures each, as was “Speed-the-Plow” ($314,195) in its first full week of eight shows.

Previewing tuner “Billy Elliot” ($725,959) continued to sell well in its second five-performance frame, while among straight plays, Daniel Radcliffe-starrer “Equus” ($740,746) charged ahead by $80,000. Katie Holmes co-starrer “All My Sons” ($690,900) reported its highest tally so far, despite having to accommodate an initial round of press perfs.

Overall Rialto cume rose from $16.6 million to $18.6 million for 30 shows on the boards, or $19.2 million including estimates for “Young Frankenstein.”

Most individual productions saw biz pick up by a hefty five-figure sum, including “[title of show]” ($217,645), which grew by almost $70,000 in the week preceding its Oct. 12 closing.

The few week-to-week losses were minor, including dips of $20,000 each at “Gypsy” ($675,393) and “A Tale of Two Cities” ($427,546).