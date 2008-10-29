You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Morning Comes So Soon

The first-ever feature from the Marshall Islands, "Morning Comes So Soon" overcomes technical shortcomings and unrefined non-pro perfs with strong storytelling and an incisive look at youth issues in the Pacific island republic.

With:
With: James Bing III, Lin Ting-yu, Alice Chien, Jessie Liang Mike Momotaro, Victor Navarro, Franklin Naisher, Shima Seese, Floyd Chong Gum.

The first-ever feature from the Marshall Islands, “Morning Comes So Soon” overcomes technical shortcomings and unrefined non-pro perfs with strong storytelling and an incisive look at youth issues in the Pacific island republic. A Romeo-and-Juliet tale about a local boy and a Chinese girl, this community project, helmed by American volunteer teachers Aaron Condon and Mike Cruz, rings true and is worthy of fest attention. Pic has done sellout biz since its May local release and has helped open up local discussion on racism and the country’s alarmingly high teen suicide rate.

Defying his friends who dislike the large number of Chinese who’ve settled in the Marshall Islands since the late ’90s, high school senior Leban (James Bing III) takes a shine to Mei-lin (Lin Ting-yu), a shopkeeper’s daughter. Love soon blossoms, but bonds are severely tested by violent reaction at the school dance and the trashing of Mei-lin’s shop. Even-handedly presenting views from both sides of the cultural divide, pic follows the romance’s tragic conclusion with a poetic and optimistic epilogue. Camerawork is rough, but emotional impact is strong. A great collection of songs stands out in a basic tech package.

Morning Comes So Soon

Marshall Islands

Production: A Small Island Films presentation of a Soap Box production, in association with Youth to Youth in Health. (International sales: Small Island Films, Majuro, Marshall Islands.) Produced by Aaron Condon. Executive producer, Julia Alfred. Directed by Aaron Condon, Mike Cruz. Screenplay, Aaron Condon, Cruz, Tara Condon.

Crew: Camera (color/B&W, mini-DV), Aaron Condon, Cruz, Mack John; editor, Jay Halili. Reviewed at Hawaii Film Festival (Pacific Panorama), Oct. 11, 2008. Marshallese, English, Mandarin dialogue. Running time: 81 MIN.

With: With: James Bing III, Lin Ting-yu, Alice Chien, Jessie Liang Mike Momotaro, Victor Navarro, Franklin Naisher, Shima Seese, Floyd Chong Gum.

