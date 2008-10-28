You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Quiet night for ‘Changeling’ premiere

Angelina Jolie skips L.A. screening

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

HOLLYWOOD — The New York Film Festival premiere of “Changeling” in early October had star Angelina Jolie arriving with Brad Pitt. It was her first public appearance since giving birth to twins. Let’s just say Thursday’s Academy preem, sans Jolie, had fewer photographers.

The main draw at L.A.’s low-key event was director-producer Clint Eastwood, who said he saw his film as “tragic but at least she has hope” and seemed at ease with what was a relatively relaxed event.

“He doesn’t overcomplicate anything,” said U prexy Donna Langley. “He has total comand and control over every aspect of the fim, and he makes everything seem so effortless.”

More Film

  • Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks

    Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks Awards Season Capstone for Venice Film Festival

    HOLLYWOOD — The New York Film Festival premiere of “Changeling” in early October had star Angelina Jolie arriving with Brad Pitt. It was her first public appearance since giving birth to twins. Let’s just say Thursday’s Academy preem, sans Jolie, had fewer photographers. The main draw at L.A.’s low-key event was director-producer Clint Eastwood, who […]

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit with Technical Difficulties

    HOLLYWOOD — The New York Film Festival premiere of “Changeling” in early October had star Angelina Jolie arriving with Brad Pitt. It was her first public appearance since giving birth to twins. Let’s just say Thursday’s Academy preem, sans Jolie, had fewer photographers. The main draw at L.A.’s low-key event was director-producer Clint Eastwood, who […]

  • Rampage trailer

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Sets China Theatrical Release

    HOLLYWOOD — The New York Film Festival premiere of “Changeling” in early October had star Angelina Jolie arriving with Brad Pitt. It was her first public appearance since giving birth to twins. Let’s just say Thursday’s Academy preem, sans Jolie, had fewer photographers. The main draw at L.A.’s low-key event was director-producer Clint Eastwood, who […]

  • Black Panther

    China Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Wins Weekend

    HOLLYWOOD — The New York Film Festival premiere of “Changeling” in early October had star Angelina Jolie arriving with Brad Pitt. It was her first public appearance since giving birth to twins. Let’s just say Thursday’s Academy preem, sans Jolie, had fewer photographers. The main draw at L.A.’s low-key event was director-producer Clint Eastwood, who […]

  • SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    HOLLYWOOD — The New York Film Festival premiere of “Changeling” in early October had star Angelina Jolie arriving with Brad Pitt. It was her first public appearance since giving birth to twins. Let’s just say Thursday’s Academy preem, sans Jolie, had fewer photographers. The main draw at L.A.’s low-key event was director-producer Clint Eastwood, who […]

  • (L to R) JOHN CENA, LESLIE

    How 'Blockers' Brings a Feminist Twist to the Prom Sex Comedy

    HOLLYWOOD — The New York Film Festival premiere of “Changeling” in early October had star Angelina Jolie arriving with Brad Pitt. It was her first public appearance since giving birth to twins. Let’s just say Thursday’s Academy preem, sans Jolie, had fewer photographers. The main draw at L.A.’s low-key event was director-producer Clint Eastwood, who […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Michael Caine: I Won't Work With Woody Allen Again

    HOLLYWOOD — The New York Film Festival premiere of “Changeling” in early October had star Angelina Jolie arriving with Brad Pitt. It was her first public appearance since giving birth to twins. Let’s just say Thursday’s Academy preem, sans Jolie, had fewer photographers. The main draw at L.A.’s low-key event was director-producer Clint Eastwood, who […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad