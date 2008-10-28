Quiet night for ‘Changeling’ premiere

HOLLYWOOD — The New York Film Festival premiere of “Changeling” in early October had star Angelina Jolie arriving with Brad Pitt. It was her first public appearance since giving birth to twins. Let’s just say Thursday’s Academy preem, sans Jolie, had fewer photographers.

The main draw at L.A.’s low-key event was director-producer Clint Eastwood, who said he saw his film as “tragic but at least she has hope” and seemed at ease with what was a relatively relaxed event.

“He doesn’t overcomplicate anything,” said U prexy Donna Langley. “He has total comand and control over every aspect of the fim, and he makes everything seem so effortless.”