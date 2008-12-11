According to the folks at Fametastic, notoriously twig thin and Oscar nominated British actress Keira Knightley (The Duchess, Atonement, Pirates of the Caribbean and etc.) recently scooped up a £2,500,000 townhouse in Shoreditch, East London. A source is quoted as saying she moved from fancy-schmancy West London so that she could live somewhere “more bohemian and arty.”
Oh pleeze. Can the children hear Your Mama coughing up our morning candy bar?
Honestly children, we find Miss Knightley and her whiny, “I hate being famous” ways to be a tad tedious so we can’t be bothered to sort out the details of her alleged purchase. Not on a morning we have more important things to do like clip our damn toenails.
However, we will say that Your Mama and our boozy buddy Fiona Trambeau have spent many a happy day and late night crawling around Shoreditch where Fiona’s fabulous kissin‘ cuzzins have lived since the dawn of time. We know that Shoreditch is much more happening than it used to be but it wasn’t so long ago we’d have been mor-ti-fied to run into little Miss Knightley hunching her bag of bones around Hoxton Square.
According to Homes & Property (at http://www.homesandproperty.co.uk/property_news/news/homesgossip20130515.html), newlyweds Keira Knightley and James Righton purchased a £2.4 million townhouse in Spitalfields … It’s a 4-storey townhouse with a private cinema, a dressing room and library — and usefully for rocker Righton, a dedicated music room.
Aside from Her Grace Keira Knightley, Duchess of Denovshire, are there any other celebrities living in Shoreditch?
So what brokerage firm is big in Shoreditch? Maybe the details are on its Web site?
How is that frugal? A townhouse costing 2.5 million British pounds is about $3.75 million US dollars. That’s not too shabby for a 23-year-old actress, even if she is one of the most famous women in showbusiness.
If her new townhouse in Shoreditch cost her £2,500,000, Ms. Knightley is quite frugal. Consider the fact that last year she was the second highest paid actress in Hollywood, just behind Cameron Diaz, and ahead of Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Angelina Jolie.
According to a report posted by ContactMusic.com, Keira Knightley purchased a plush 2-bedroom apartment in London’s upscale Mayfair district in May 2004 for US$ 1.5 million. At the time, she was 19 years old.
In an interview a few months ago when she appeared on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” Keira Knightley said “my flat is on the top of a building without a lift.” So maybe she is moving to a building that has elevators.
WHO?
Let’s just fact facts. When you are a big-screen movie goddess, you have the public’s permission to be whiny and self-absorbed. It’s expected, and it probably makes her even more alluring.
If she isn’t living in Chelsea (like Elizabeth Hurley) or Belgravia (like Joan Collins) then I’m not interested.
What’s with all this praise for one highly attractive woman? Gorgeous, delectable, hottie, glamorous, talented, stunningly beautiful, lovely and comely? Enough already!
She’s one of those actresses that does nothing for me at all – she’s just her pretty self in all of her roles, doesn’t transform at all for a role, or convince me she’s the character. Yep, pretty, but rather uninspired, all in all. I don’t quite “get” why she’s used in movies so much, and generally take a pass when she is.
Unless you have some good photos, I just don’t care about her news.
(Yawn.)
Surely, there must at least be a published listing for the sale of the comely lady’s previous residence?
According to the newspapers, Keira and boyfriend Rupert Friend bought the townhouse in the spring. It’s recent enough that the listing can probably still be retrieved from the broker’s website. Do we know who the broker is?
Knight Frank and Savill’s are very reserved and classy when it comes to spewing celebrity connections. When they do use the information, it is always classy and understated…………”the former country home of Evelyn Waugh”………in the information I have looked at the house is always in the spotlight, not the celebrity connection.
Don’t the real estate brokers in the London publicize their trophy celebrity sales? If it was Hollywood, I’m sure we would already see multiple photos of Ms. Knightley’s place before and after she got her lovely hands on it.
How about some details about the fancy-schmancy West London place that she is leaving?
I know that Keira Knightley is stunningly beautiful, but what does the house look like?
Does anyone know which estate agency sold the beautiful lass her new diggs? And what agency is selling her old place, the door of which we so often see in those paparazzi photos?
She needs to eat but, I do like her lips.
Lucky Shoreditch! It’s amazing what the presence of a rich, glamorous and talented woman of great beauty and grace can do to the reputation of a neighborhood. I am curious to see the listing description and floorplan. Any idea which architect and contracting company handled the renovations?
“Shoreditch isn’t really East London; rather it’s just North of the City of London”
You obviously are not from London. The ‘City of London’ is East London! ‘The City of London’ refers to a square mile filled with Financial institutions, Stockmarket, Bank of England etc… NOT the actual city of London … Shoreditch zip codes are E1 & EC2 … Meaning ‘East 1’ & ‘East Central 2’ …
I suggest you look at a proper map of London. Encompassing the entire city & then you’ll see that ‘The city of London’ & Shoreditch are well & truly in the East.
I have no doubt that the arrival of a major celebrity hottie like Keira Knightley will greatly benefit the Shoreditch residential property market. I only wish that she had decided to buy near my home.
I have seen very few sights as beautiful as Ms. Knightley in the emerald green dress in the film “Atonement” She can live wherever she wants but I hope she kept that dress.
Stop being so catty. Little Miss Knightley, in addition to all the gorgeous cinematic shots, is delectable enough to have her face grace those full-page ads for Coco Mademoiselle perfume.
Shoreditch isn’t really East London; rather it’s just North of the City of London. An early map at:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Image:1755_Stow_Shoreditch.jpg
And at a later time the area filled in:
http://users.bathspa.ac.uk/greenwood/map_c7h.html
Sure fire remedies for fame: (1) stop acting; (2) make movies that bomb and pretty soon you won’t be noticed at all.
I’m having Driver box Rosario up and ship her UPS to California to give you a pedi. It is too dangerous to do yourself. You might spill your martini! If you wouldn’t mind taking her to Santee Alley to pick up a new Memmbers Only jacket, she would be eternally grateful.
Doubtful. She doesn’t even hang out in East London. Had you said North West London then perhaps but I can’t see her leaving her current apartment which is in a nice area, slap bang in central London on a grand garden square …
Also, in person she’s thin but not nearly as thin as people imagine …
No real hippie would ever spend that kind of time and effort on his or her nails……..really! You should be studying the TasaJara cookbook or smoking dope. Is nothing sacred?
Boy George lives in Shoreditch, and he has just been convicted of chaining a rent-boy to a wall in his flat and beating him with leather straps. It doesn’t come any more bohemian and arty than that.
Oh Mama, you do be funny. You needn’t cut your own toenails sweet’ums. I can have Hesperia come over and use the Pedi-Paws I bought for my hyper buddy. Its cheaper than paying some whore on Third St to do the same damn thing – and you don’t have to worry about cutting them down to far. I usually have Hissy put on the semi-gloss finish myself. Just a tad glam, nothing over-the-top. Anways, did you ever hear back from the fine folks in reality TV land about taking your expertise to the next level? I was just thinking about something regarding Celeb interior design & architecture that you could easily pull off (so to speak) even in this harsh economic time. I speak for us all when I say we’d love to see you moving up in the world.
Maybe now she can focus on herself and eat more.