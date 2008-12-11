According to the folks at Fametastic, notoriously twig thin and Oscar nominated British actress Keira Knightley (The Duchess, Atonement, Pirates of the Caribbean and etc.) recently scooped up a £2,500,000 townhouse in Shoreditch, East London. A source is quoted as saying she moved from fancy-schmancy West London so that she could live somewhere “more bohemian and arty.”

Oh pleeze. Can the children hear Your Mama coughing up our morning candy bar?

Honestly children, we find Miss Knightley and her whiny, “I hate being famous” ways to be a tad tedious so we can’t be bothered to sort out the details of her alleged purchase. Not on a morning we have more important things to do like clip our damn toenails.

However, we will say that Your Mama and our boozy buddy Fiona Trambeau have spent many a happy day and late night crawling around Shoreditch where Fiona’s fabulous kissin‘ cuzzins have lived since the dawn of time. We know that Shoreditch is much more happening than it used to be but it wasn’t so long ago we’d have been mor-ti-fied to run into little Miss Knightley hunching her bag of bones around Hoxton Square.