Actor, writer, choreographer and director Denny Martin Flinn died Aug. 24 in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from cancer. He was 59.

Flinn, whose Broadway credits included the 1972 “Some Like it Hot” adaptation “Sugar” and revivals of “Hello, Dolly!” and “Pal Joey,” wrote and directed “Groucho,” a musical that played Off Broadway and then toured for two years. He also choreographed rock video segments for soaps “Another World” and “Search for Tomorrow,” as well as an animated sequence for the 1990 pic “Ghost.”

As a screenwriter, he co-wrote the script for the 1991 movie “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.”

Flinn spent a year and a half in one of the national tours of “A Chorus Line,” and his first book was “What They Did for Love,” about the making of that Rialto musical.

He also wrote a Star Trek novel, mystery novels and books about the entertainment industry, including “Musical! A Grand Tour — The Rise, Glory and Fall of an American Institution” and “How Not to Write a Screenplay.”

Flinn was raised in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and attended San Francisco State U.

His last two books, “The Great American Book Musical, a Manual, a Manifesto, a Monograph” and “Ready for my Close-Up!: Great Movie Speeches” will be published posthumously.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara and two children.