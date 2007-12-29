UPDATE: 50 Cent Gets Motivated To Sell

Filthy rich rapper 50 Cent has become a motivated seller serious about unloading his 17.6 acre estate with it’s grotesquely humongous 51,000 (approx.) square foot mega mansion that once belonged to bird brained boxer Mike Tyson. Y’all surely know by now that Your Mama thinks this place, located in the unlikely wilds of Farmington, CT, looks like a damn Ramada Inn on the exterior and is so big on the inside that it simply does not matter what it looks like, it’s just too damn big to be comfortable.
Mister 50 Cent purchased the place in September of 2003 for $4,100,000 and claims to have put in millions more freshening up the interiors. However, Your Mama would like to point out that the shot full of holes singing sensation didn’t even bother to buy new dining room chairs to replace the ones left by girly voiced boxer Mike Tyson. So just where did these millions go?
Mister 50 Cent, a man who reportedly earned $100,000,000 from a very savvy investment in Vitamin Water, originally put the property on the market for $18,500,000, an unrealistic and ego driven price tag if we’ve ever seen one. The house was advertised in all the glossy real estate magazines and was much discussed by all the real estate gossips. But alas…no one seemed eager to cough up that kind of cash to own their own motel sized mansion.
So Mister 50 Cent got creative and had the MTV come and do a special Cribs episode highlighting the house, a television event that quite frankly just highlighted the insane bluster and arrogance required to ask nearly $20,000,000 for an ass uglee house in a part of Connecticut not known for $20,000,000 houses. Now people of Farmington, Your Mama has nutthin‘ negative to say about your little neck of the woods, we’re simply stating that your corner of the world isn’t where one thinks of ridiculously rich tycoons shacking up.
Apparently no one stepped up after that piece of dramatic television history and now, thanks to our doom and gloom commenter Average Joe, Your Mama has learned that Mister 50 Cent has drastically reduced the asking price of the property that in addition to 19 bedrooms and 30+ terlits (19 full and 16 half, reportedly) includes six kitchens, a 3,500 square foot disco, a Gucci pool room, and a indoor shooting range, all features Your Mama would never recommend in a private home because they’re stoopid.
Anyhoo, the update here is that the price of the home has dipped all the way down to $12,000,000, and it appears the house is now listed with an Atlanta, GA based company called Greenmark Investments who have laid out very specific rules and instructions for how to purchase Mister 50 Cent’s Connecticut crib.
See if you can follow: According to Greenmark’s website, in order to purchase Mister 50 Cent’s property, a potential buyer must show proof of funds (this is not so unusual in this price range), all offers must be submitted in writing and signed by the buyers BEFORE VIEWING the property, 10% of the purchase price is to be escrowed with, now pay attention here kids because this is the good part, with 1% of the purchase price to be escrowed BEFORE VIEWING the property, and 30% of that deposit is non refundable. Yes puppies, you read that correctly, we said non-re-fund-a-bull.
Do the math kids, that means that it costs $40,000 just to VIEW Mister 50 Cents monstrous manse. That ought to separate the wheat from the looky-loos and curious cats.
Greenmark’s website goes on to say that a buyer will have two weeks to perform due diligence and at the time of (sale) contract signing, the remainder of the down payment is due with no contingencies.
There ain’t no messing around here. So listen puppies, if any of you out there with a few million to spare and an eye for funereal drapery, private lakes, indoor swimming pools and quirky ownership provenances, be sure to get with these folks from Greenmark. But just keep in mind they are not fooling around with any body’s emaciated bank account or second thoughts about purchasing.
As they say in the bizness, there’s a lid for every pot, and it only takes the right price to flush out the right buyer. Perhaps at $12,00,000, Mister 50 Cent can do that. What do you think?
Greenmark Investments listing for this place is bogus.
I am not sure if the new listing for $12M is legit. Have you seen the site and the requirements?
Can someone check it out!!!!
Mamma, 51,000,000SF on 17.6 acres – surely you got carried away with the zeros???
BURN BABY BURN
cant believe this crap about a deposit and an OFFER B4 SEEING IT!!!! absolutely nutz! Are these people serious or not? He needs to find himself a local broker. Mabey this will cover his brokers airfare to show it???
What a joke. I doubt the big boys of LA would use that tactic. We have over 100 homes over 10 million that are on the market. A nice day of looking around could cost the potential buyer 200-400k just to look? what a joke.
imagine how unused most of this house & its amenities have been over the years.
it really needs to be an inn/b&b, or corporate retreat of some sort.
Back to the reality of this awful mess in CT. I would gather another reason for 50 wanting to unload this behmoth prop is the upkeep and the distance from the rest of the world.. One question though… Is Greenmark properties the people on TV who do that Flip show?
Last winter a group of friends and I rented a pseudo Ramada Inn for a week of fun and by the end of the week we were exhausted from walking around and if you forgot something in the other room we almost wanted to hire someone to go retrieve it… These places are exhausting
As I would tell Fitty Cents if he were my child, honey just flush your money down the toilet and be down with it. It’s quicker and less painful. This is going broke the hard way.
One other thing. Farmington is not a suburb of Hartford. It’s a quaint little town about a half-hour (on packed higways…) west in the middle of nowhere. It’s a lovely place with not a single property remotely similar to this practical joke. Hey fitty, any bids yet, stupid?
that white elephant hasn’t helped the previous owners. if i was an up & comer entertainer, i would do the opposite of the mike tysons, thats a no-brainer.
the list of once loaded, now broke rapper/entertainers is far longer than than the list of the current in favor group. the entourages & stoopid must have “investments?” really eat up the cash quick. with music sales on the decline, i would be holding on to every hard earned dinero.
i like drew careys money mgt philosophy, he told his mgr to set him up so he would never have to work again. he’s got a modest/comfortable house & doesn’t go nuts with spending
Requiring $40,000 just to view the place is going to insure that no one offers him ’50 cent’ above it’s actual estimated value to do so, as an off the beaten path, outdated white elephant (spent millions freshening up the place my ass).
OK this is what I always think when I see a man on steroids,small cock,same goes for houses on steroids and awful Hummer things,SMALL COCK!
It’s about time he dropped the price of this place but I see more price cuts in the future. I think he should be asking between $8 Million – $9.5 Million.
Just another typical Rapper … They think by buying the largest, most ostentatious place shows that they’ve made it – when in reality everyone is sniggering behind their back! Money may not buy brains but you would think it would buy a smart team of advisers, accountants, money managers etc.. who would have steered him towards good investments instead of this pile of crap!
Farmington…LOL…might as well be on the moon, who the F*@K would want to pay $12-million to live in suburban Hartford, or even have a vacation place there? His only hope is a local with no taste who wins the lottery AND is stupid enough to pay $40K upfront just to view the place…I would offer $1 along with my own ridiculous contract stating I can make a revision to my offer after viewing the place, lol ? Then what is the “viewing” fee? I must admit my tiny penis makes me one who usually loves garishly oversized mansions, and even I wouldn’t waste my time viewing this one, let alone paying for the privilege…LOL
I love watching people pretend they’re not stupid. Nice investment fitty.
Considering who we’re talking about here, I think “flushing” out the right buyer is an appropriate term.
I wonder if there are 2 prices;
12MM for those in the know;
20MM for those not in the know;
also why has this new price of 12MM not hit the news yet ? cnn, yahoo, mtv………
Wow. Way to shoot yourself in the foot, huh? I could understand this gambit if it was a highly desirable property in, say, Aspen, that was going to have the buyers lining up, but a tough-to-move property? I foresee someone with the funds to buy this place calling the listing agent and laying down the law quite differently ….
I have a sneeking feeling we’ll be reading about Eddie Murphy snapping this baby up real soon, if it’s big enough.
He must be bangin Denise, AKA listing agent. Anyone with 12 mil aint gonna play that game.