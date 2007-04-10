SELLER: Tim and Roxanne Storey
LOCATION: Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
PRICE: $4,700,000
SIZE: 4,955 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
DESCRIPTION: Major price reduction! Spectacular celebrity owned gated B.H. estate. Private. Exclusive. Showcase prop. built in 2003 & just completed w/ major renovations, including all new designer interior finishes. No expense spared. Spacious 4+6 w/ elevator & fab views. Huge chef’s kitchen. Romantic master w/ walls of glass. Infinity pool/cabana/BB center & multiple patios w/ gorgeous resort style grounds & waterfall. Grt. for entertaining. For the most discriminating clients seeking the ultimate in luxury and privacy.
YOUR MAMAS NOTES: Dear Jeezis, we come to You today humbled and prostrate in Your light and glory, and we ask that You would help Reverend Tim Storey sell his house in Beverly Hills at a huge profit.
As You are the all knowing, surely You are aware that the Reverend bought this house in 2003 for $3,540,000 and over the last few years has put a considerable amount of his flock’s money into renovations and upgrades. And surely You know this house was chosen by the Reverend specifically because it is located very high in the hills so as to be closer to Your sweet, sweet love.
Its many lavish amenities are meant to praise and glorify Your power and spirit, and include an all new, very expensive designer interior, an elevator, half a dozen bathrooms, a barbecue center, and an infinity pool which clearly references the Reverend’s sincere desire to live an everlasting life coddled in Your bosom of health, happiness and wealth.
Reverend Storey and his wife Roxanne have been relying on the white hot real estate market in Los Angeles to fatten their bank account with the sale of this house. But Jeezis, the market is failing them. Recently the pious and devout couple had to dramatically reduce the asking price of their home to $4,700,000, and we ask that in Your infinite wisdom and compassion You will bring a wealthy buyer to the Storey house who has an awesome desire to purchase a house lived in and decorated by some of Your most financially favored servants.
Jeezis, You know that Reverend Storey has devoted his life to serving You. And following in Your divine footsteps, he has associated himself with some of the worlds most spiritually needy in Hollywood. The good Reverend has helped and ministered to luminaries such as Dyan Cannon and Robert Downey Jr., and of course You know that recently he and his very tan and blond wife Roxanne were blessed and privileged to attend the wedding of the Bounty Hunter.
Dear Jeezis, Your Mama was moved by the spirit to come to You with this request to assist the Reverend, and we hope in Your benevolence and gratitude You will see it in your celestial plan for the Reverend to sell this house at a tremendous profit so that he may continue to spread Your good word among the well-healed Hollywood heathen.
Amen.
P.S. Your Mama has also asked Creflo Dollar, who teaches the power of prosperity and that Jeezis wants us all to be rich, to put in a good word for the Reverend Storey.
How does reverend Tim Storey afford such an expensive home? Do pastors make that much money?
tim storey divorce – again? i thought he was married to cindy.
No they are talking about timstorey.com
Are they talking about Tim Storey the director ? Does anyone know ?
That is the most wonderful man I have ever met!! Don’t be jealous if you have served God like he has God would bless you to. I met him at the 700 club and this man changed my life wish I could see himaagain God bless you Tim keep up Gods work love the Hudson’s
I don’t no what he was thinking, but now he lives in a bigger house in the high hills of the bev….507 N Oakhurst dr.
Jason, as per your comment above:
Tim Storey’s actions are hardly those of a man of God. Interesting that you say you have never cheated on your wife, yet you say that you respect Tim as a man of God. Instead of respecting him, pray for him that he will let God change him to actually become someone worthy to respect in Christ.
For those of you who are accusing others of throwing rocks and being judgmental, remember this…Christ forgave every dreadful sinner (like us all), including, for instance, the prostitute. HOWEVER…the key here is that EVERY SINGLE person, male or female, who came in touch with Christ CHANGED. It would appear that Mr. Storey has not, more to his shame. He needs to get in touch with some strong male leaders and Christian therapists who will confront and disciple him. and
Tim Storey had a “Hollywood Bible Study,” some years back. He committed adultery and faded into the woodwork. I do not know if he ever apologized to his x-wife or attempted a reconciliation, but he should have.
Just heard him speak this morning, and while he was entertaining and funny, I couldn’t help but feel like I was in the presence of someone who isn’t quite on the up and up….even before reading all of this. Actually, that’s why I came home and Googled him. Sure, lots of name-dropping, which didn’t surprise or bother me since that is what he does, Bible Study for the stars, but there was something else that just left me feeling like our church was in the presence of a fake. I hope I’m wrong, but something tells me I’m not…
I attended Tim and Cindy’s wedding. He promised to be with her through sickness and in health. Well guess what he is not there in her sickness. her family is. It is sad to see someone who says he Loves G-d, when all you can see is that he loves money. Tim couldn’t preach a lick when I first heard him speak and then g-d used him mightly. My how the mighty have fallen. Teshuvah return to your G-d, wife and family.
***CHOOSE THIS DAY***
**WHOM U WILL SERVE**
#1. THERE WAS THE “WORD”.. THE “WORD WAS GOD” – THOSE WHO LOVE ME: WILL KEEP MY COMMANDMENTS.. 1ST THE SABBATH…KEEP IT HOLY!
#2 IF THE “WORD” IS UR INSTRUCTION FOR LIFE THEN U WILL BE “JUDGED BY THE WORD”
YESHUA WILL BE UR ADVOCATE ON JUDGMENT DAY…
#3 THOSE WHO DO NOT LIVE BY THE “WORD” WILL NOT BE JUDGED BY THE “WORD” BUT BY OTHER BOOK RULES..
HA-SATAN WILL BE UR ADVOCATE ON JUDGMENT DAY…
How does anyone know what this man does in his own time? Does anyone know when he was actually married and what happened to those relationships? From all I have seen and read, this guy is a player and seems to have no problem in taking advantage of people, especially women, under the guise of being a godly man. God has used him to touch peoples lives, to bad he takes advantage of this.
I know for a fact that he’s been sleeping around with a few married women in texas when he preaches at our family faith church. People, open your eyes! This is not a man of god but a man that is scaming you poor people out of your hard earned money! I will not reward someone who doesn’t practice what he preaches. Whether you like it or not your cash is going toward his expensive amenitys and the wining and dining of his lovers.
There are and will always be critics who will stir up the wrong
But they themselves are full of bad history that concludes the reasons why they love to point fingers, and also undercover Satanist trying to destroy faith in Gods friends(servants past tens)
I never heard of this pastor Tim Storey until recently. i saw him preach a couple of days ago I had no knowledge of the man nor per conceived notions. I was really turned off though almost at once by his incessant and gratuitous name dropping. Within 25 minutes he had spoken of his connections to Justin Timberlake, Oprah Winfrey, Dyan Cannon, Robert Downey Junior, and Quincy Jones. I got the feeling very quickly that this guy is a self romoting narcissist. I can’t explain it, but he just seemed fake and phony. His sermon was nothing that was especially profound or compelling. It was a pretty typical message about not knowing what God might have in store for us around the corner as long as we remain faithful. He seems as if he was just going through the motions, and when he attempted to show emotion or conviction it looked very insincere and acted out. Reminded me of other televangelists who seem to be self promoters and false prophets like Benny Hinn.
I just looked at him on a webinar and he took awhile to answer the hosts questions and it seemed as if he made up answers as they went along not even directly answering some questions. The host seemed uncomfortable at times. Maybe there’s something to the last name “Storey”, you know every name has a meaning to God! He also said all of his mentors are secular and it’s OK to hang with these people because Jesus hung with prostitutes-well the high profile host said this!
Watever man of God Tim Storey may be going tru,I just know He’s a man of God,,,,BUT I’m praying for him….pls man of God,God used you to minister to many lives, stay away from what may not be God’s will & coninue serving JESUS CHRIST till we see HIM face to face. satan is afraid of you MoG Tim Storey–he’s under your feet in Jesus name. a saint of YHWH praying for you.
I just looked at him on a webinar and he took awhile to answer the hosts questions and it seemed as if he made up answers as they went along not even directly answering some questions. The host seemed uncomfortable at times. Maybe there’s something to the last name “Storey”, you know every name has a meaning to God! He also said all of his mentors are secular and it’s OK to hang with these people because Jesus hung with prostitutes-well the high profile host said this!
Slander is not slander if it is nothing but the truth. God sees everything we do and knows our hearts and can bring conviction when its time. God does not take back the gifts He gives to His children to use for His glory. If there is mockery and no true repentance sooner or later a drastic measure will be used by God to correct. I sincerely pray Tim wakes up to His addictions to celebrties and hanging around friends that He really should stay away from and any other areas that hurt Christianity. Everything should point to Jesus not Tim Storey. If he truly gets this then the body of Christ will have a true deciple of Christ. I too pray he wakes up. He has a lot to help people with if he can yes truly get delivered.
Wow , i’m surprised at all that is said. I have nothing but good to say about this man. God has used this man in life. My giving is before God. God is the final judge. Criticism doggs the trail of success. No one is perfect, I would say he who is without sin throw the first stone. Jesus said to pray for our enemies. May God have mercy on all who have used this to slander him.
I recently saw a video of Tim preaching in Hawaii. During his preaching he name dropped MANY celebrities, as if he were tight and best friends with them. He bragged about knowing this person and that person. He was glorifying himself. He claimed that HE would heal folks. He never healed anyone. And that woman named Kathleen that he claimed to heal, well, she walked better but I assure you she was NOT healed. She was afraid to say in front of all this people that she was NOT healed. Tim’s ministry is a scam, and anyone that thinks he is of God is not a true Christian. He is a name dropper and a narcissist that needs the help of a good counselor.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
Wow..Tim is a Great man of God..good father and friend..God uses him in a mighty way..God is our judge not man..keep going Tim doing what God has called you to do…
Thats messed up. None of you know him or anything. I hope his house sells. Despite what anyone says he’s a human and he does give many people hope.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
If Tim treats these women as his sisters in Christ, God is well pleased. If he is misusing his sisters, he will stand before God and give an account for these souls that God has entrusted to him. Blessings
The guy had his friend write a book about him!!!! Imagine what kind of game he has…. He talked another man into writing a book about him…. My brother couldn’t get me to do that!!!!
http://www.parablemedia.com/archives/work-tag/tim-storey
I had a dream about his womanising, I didnt think it was true til I did some googling. I still hope it’s not true. Very gifted man
Any of you who claim that the women he hurt, mislead, lied to and slept with are simply judging him….well, news flash, you are judging the women. And you will also be held accountable for judging those injured in our kingdom. I have a best friend whom he kept as his secret while sleeping with her. She was distraught, but never spoke against him. She struggled to tell me because she wanted to guard his image. And I believe the other posts from other women. What a mean group to try and deny a problem that has been happening for years. To prefer the image over the truth. You’re like the mom who denies the dad is abusive to the daughter…a new injury to the already injured. God knows the truth.
tim storey a great guy who loves the Lord he gave me encouregment when everyone else murmered God bless him and his ministry
William Rodriguez – Thank you Tim Storey for speaking words in my life; On Nov. 6, 2011 you prayed for me at Cathedral of Faith; You said to forget the former things, and that my life was going to get better and also healing in wrists. Since you prayed for me I haved been blessed with an awesome job in these down economic time; I actually had 3 job offer in 2 days So many blessings came my way in 4 day that I had to write them down on paper so I wouldnt forget; Im up to 7 or more blessing in Christ. Miracles seem to be flowing my way after 3 years of distress, heartache, suffering and troubles. Tim Storey is truley annointed of God, and is gifted in his unique ministry through Jesus Christ our LORD and SAVIOR. I love you Tim and will continue to support your ministry.
Tim came to singapore in 1992; he was preaching; God was moving through him,he saw me, the Lord spoke to him, and he rubbed oil on his palm from a bottle, and said, this annointing for someone with financial problem, and he threw it at me, so many grabbed at it, i did, n he turned, saw me grabbing it, and nodded, he knew; yes i was having financial problem.
The anointing God sent thru’ him, just gave me confidence n strength to close deals, and soon i was out of the mess. Thank God.
Yes, the man may have a weakness -lust (samson); i pray God will break all our bondages, In Jesus Name, Amen.
To the above ..Tim is not married…I can understand why you feel the way that you do…because when Tim talks with people man or women he looks right into their eyes. Many people do not do that and women love that in a man..tim is showing respect as he speaks with people.. Few men show women that kind of respect…some women my get that con fussed with flirting and read Tim the wrong way…hope this helps..
I would like to know if Tim is really married or not….I have spoken with him on three different occasions and every time he has swept me off my feet…I never actually felt he flirted, but he made me feel very special in his eyes…maybe some women have taken his comments too serious. For sure there is something about Tim that leaves a woman fascinated…
This blog is crazy…if all of us on this are Christians why is there so much judgement? Wheres the love? It is written for all of us in romans. God will do the paying back not man……I know tim and love him even though he may not be perfect …he is just a man..god uses…we all are not perfect…forgive so god can forgive us…I repent also..world needs more love to many hurting people..
Do no harm to my anointed…. people of accusation. You have just brought the judgement upon yourselves with the measure that you used. Just a word of advice… satan means slanderer and/or “accuser of the bretheren.” Be SLOW to speak..quick to listen and slow to anger. RR
Like I said above..that my Storey and I’m sticking to it
Tim —-Drop it like it’s Hot…My little secret—shhhhhhhhhhh
I love Tim Storey. He is a man of God. He has helped many people, I believe he loves God and is doing his best under the circumstances. For those that castigate him, I wonder how many lives you have touched. Do you say what you say out of christian love or you are just satisfying your own impure viles? In your pride you have become his judge, that is your error
You liars Tim Storey haters and liars have been busted and exposed. How? Simply take a look at the date and time of each “allegation” was made against Tim and you’ll discover an interesting trend.
(1) The accuser chose to remain anonymous. (2) Each post was made within minutes of other, proving its the same person using different login identities! (3) Other posts were made not only on the same day, or a few days apart…but still within minutes of each other! Hummmm?? Question: What are the chances of 4 or 5 different hurt women being on the Internet at the same time visiting this blog on the same day within minutes of each other? The chances are ZERO. What we have here is an angry lying XITCH with an axe to grind against a good man. Enough said…go get a life.
Probably 8-10 years ago, Tim Story came to Alabama to speak at a church I used to attend. Towards the end of the service, he mentioned he was taking donations for his ministry, so some people took money down to the altar to give him. But then he started to say, “The Holy Spirit is telling me that some people here still haven’t donated money.” He kept claiming the Holy Spirit was telling him that as more people gave him money before saying, “EVERYBODY must donate money.”
In my opinion, it was like he was trying to ‘guilt’ people into giving him money. If people want to voluntarily donate money to you, that’s perfectly fine, but don’t try to pressure people into giving. At one point, I thought he was going to start calling people out in the church, saying “You sir haven’t brought any money down here yet.”
Okay. Tim is a flirt. We all know that the best and more meaningful relationships develop over time. Unless this is your case don’t read more into it than is there. In other words just because a man flirts with you does not mean he has a diamond ring in his pocket for you (metaphor). He knows that a lot of modern day women are loose, desperate or even vulnerable and some are also insecure. I’m thinking, since he never follow through it may be part of his intention to let you know that you have value. Sometimes it back-fire and he slip up and go to bed with the woman. God Bless Tim, Really.
he even flirted with me and told me he likes me while touching my hair and called me darling in spanish, I knew all alone he was a player and could not man up by telling my pastor that he was interested in me or could make it official
As to the 2/12/11 comment, did you not know he is divorced, unless he has just got married for the 3 rd..
time.
Mommas’ a hater. She’s probably jealous of Tim and his wife. Whats the matter momma, after all he’s flirted with many women why didn’t he give you a second glance? I’ve seen evidence first hand of God’s power through Tim Storey. Besides I don’t know one person who doesn’t have faults. Okay! All you guys repent for gossiping. I repent.
I have received nothing but blessings from Tim. I am sorry about the ladies who have been hurt, yet I believe there is enormouse good in Tim as well. Tim prayed to God for me once for a cool job, God listened to him and I was blessed. I’ll never forget it.
he is a player – and he flirted with me big time
You can enjoy being an angry blogger,vent and try to trod him down. Here’s a fact, God is using Tim to preach to His world, spread positive influence and change lives, imperfect as he may be! That you can never stop! Go figure…
OMG!! I feel like an EVEN BIGGER FOOL (if that was possible) after reading these posts. He told me we would let “the kingdom” know about our relationship when the “time was right” since he had “so much to lose”.
He bragged on how much money he makes after he speaks and that when he signs autographs on books after a service he counts in his head how much he’s getting paid . . .cha ching!! Dollars not people. There is so much more like this . . .
To be someone’s “secret” while he manipulates and peels off clothing is so degrading it is even worse that he has this persona as a “man of God”. AND that so many naive people want to defend him. I guess since it wasn’t their daughter, friend, sister or themselves-they’d rather ignore the misused.
PLAIN AND SIMPLE: He is truly pathetic in bed. AND obviously, he is among the many ministers who travel who ADDICTED TO PORN.
If only he could be honest with himself and get help then we could enjoy his gifting. When God gives He gives liberally and ADDS NO SORROW WITH IT.
wow..thanks for advice..but i dont think he is all that “high profile” his just a pastor..
Here is something: When he tries to keep you a secret and tells you not to tell your pastors about your relationship with him because they are just nosey….BEWARE! Also, if he is trying to get physical with you…but will not tell the people in his life that he is actually interested in you…BEWARE! When he sneaks around…BEWARE! He says it is because he is “high profile” and people are nosey…but it is really cause he is working about five women at a time…hahaha…this is true!!