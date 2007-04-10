SELLER: Tim and Roxanne Storey

LOCATION: Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $4,700,000

SIZE: 4,955 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

DESCRIPTION: Major price reduction! Spectacular celebrity owned gated B.H. estate. Private. Exclusive. Showcase prop. built in 2003 & just completed w/ major renovations, including all new designer interior finishes. No expense spared. Spacious 4+6 w/ elevator & fab views. Huge chef’s kitchen. Romantic master w/ walls of glass. Infinity pool/cabana/BB center & multiple patios w/ gorgeous resort style grounds & waterfall. Grt. for entertaining. For the most discriminating clients seeking the ultimate in luxury and privacy.

YOUR MAMAS NOTES: Dear Jeezis, we come to You today humbled and prostrate in Your light and glory, and we ask that You would help Reverend Tim Storey sell his house in Beverly Hills at a huge profit.

As You are the all knowing, surely You are aware that the Reverend bought this house in 2003 for $3,540,000 and over the last few years has put a considerable amount of his flock’s money into renovations and upgrades. And surely You know this house was chosen by the Reverend specifically because it is located very high in the hills so as to be closer to Your sweet, sweet love.

Its many lavish amenities are meant to praise and glorify Your power and spirit, and include an all new, very expensive designer interior, an elevator, half a dozen bathrooms, a barbecue center, and an infinity pool which clearly references the Reverend’s sincere desire to live an everlasting life coddled in Your bosom of health, happiness and wealth.

Reverend Storey and his wife Roxanne have been relying on the white hot real estate market in Los Angeles to fatten their bank account with the sale of this house. But Jeezis, the market is failing them. Recently the pious and devout couple had to dramatically reduce the asking price of their home to $4,700,000, and we ask that in Your infinite wisdom and compassion You will bring a wealthy buyer to the Storey house who has an awesome desire to purchase a house lived in and decorated by some of Your most financially favored servants.

Jeezis, You know that Reverend Storey has devoted his life to serving You. And following in Your divine footsteps, he has associated himself with some of the worlds most spiritually needy in Hollywood. The good Reverend has helped and ministered to luminaries such as Dyan Cannon and Robert Downey Jr., and of course You know that recently he and his very tan and blond wife Roxanne were blessed and privileged to attend the wedding of the Bounty Hunter.

Dear Jeezis, Your Mama was moved by the spirit to come to You with this request to assist the Reverend, and we hope in Your benevolence and gratitude You will see it in your celestial plan for the Reverend to sell this house at a tremendous profit so that he may continue to spread Your good word among the well-healed Hollywood heathen.

Amen.

P.S. Your Mama has also asked Creflo Dollar, who teaches the power of prosperity and that Jeezis wants us all to be rich, to put in a good word for the Reverend Storey.