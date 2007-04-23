More Celebrity News About The Atelier

BUYER: Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo

LOCATION: Waaaaay West 42nd Street, New York City

PRICE: Who Cares?

SIZE: 2 bedrooms

YOUR MAMAS NOTES: Your Mama read about it on Jaunted, who kindly linked over to one of our posts, but yesterday the venerable online tabloid gossip juggernaut TMZ was the first to report that during last week’s crazy rain storm, ex-boy bander/ex-Jessica Simpson huzband and his new squeeze Vanessa Minnillo moved in to a 2 bedroom condominium at The Atelier, a huge, new and luxe tower on far West 42nd Street in Manhattan.

We’d feel sorry for the two having to move their shit in the driving storm, but you know Miz Minnillo wasn’t schlepping any boxes in the rain, right?

Anyhoo, Your Mama recently heard and reported that these two lovebirds have been shacking up in Lachey’s gorgeous Bel Air house that he bought from Heidi Klum and Seal. And now TMZ and Jaunted tell us the couple is living in sin on both coasts.

Well good for them. First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby Lacheys in a baby carriage. Look for that news soon children. Not that we know a thing about their marriage or baby plans, but we enjoy speculating wildly.

Many of you will recall that Your Mama reported some time ago that this building, that is located so far West it may as well be in New Jersey, has aggressively courted celebrity tenants like La Lohan and Orlando Bloom. We suspect the developers give the celebs a break on the purchase price or something because why else would a celebrity live over there? Seriously. Have you been there? It’s a strange no man’s land in Manhattan which is all well and good if you’re looking to purchase at a reasonable price, but not if you’re on the A or D list of celebrities. Anyhoo, we wish the happy couple a lot of long romantic walks down 42nd Street to Times Square.

Sources: TMZ, Jaunted