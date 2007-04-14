LOCATION: 8613 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $8,000,000

SIZE: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

DESCRIPTION: None provided by the listing agent.

YOUR MAMAS NOTES: One of Your Mamas favorite tipsters and readers clued us into this house and we would like credit him anonymously…you know who you are.

Anyhoo, Your Mama will watch just about any tacky, trashy, mind-numbing reality show television executives put up on the damn boob-tube. But we are drawing the line at the Sons of Hollywood, the ree-dick-u-lus new show on some channel called Arts & Entertainment. We spent a half hour today, a half hour, mind you, that Your Mama will never get back, watching these three young Hollywood hot shots roll through Las Vegas like they’re big stars, rather than the children of stars. You know what we’re saying? It was disgusting to see the way the hotel staff fawned over these three.

The show features one of Rod Stewart’s male children, whose name we don’t recall nor does Your Mama care to recall, Randy Spelling, Tori’s brother and son of Aaron and Candy darling, and a dude named Max Weintraub, who happens to be their childhood friend and currently works as their manager.

For the filming of the program, these three dudes all lived together in a newly built contemporary freak out of a house high in the Hollywood Hills. The developer of this house purchased the property in April of 2005 for $4,000,000. He proceeded to build a monstrous glass box that hovers above the street and has spectacular views of the LA basin. The house had been for sale for a very long time, but since it wasn’t selling, the owner rented it to A&E to film their maiden voyage into the world of “hipster” reality television in the hopes of pulling in coveted watchers under the age of 30.

Now that the show has completed filming, the house is back on the market for $8,000,000. Your Mama can only hope the owner has had some sort of witch doctor in to clear the place of all the bad juju that was surely left behind.

The listing on the MLS currently has no description or photos, but we suspect when the show gets cancelled or, heaven forbid, runs it’s full season, the listing will get pix again. And Your Mama will due the right thing and post them for all the hungry children to see.

Or you can grab your vomit bags and sit down to watch the program to get a good look at the interior of the house.