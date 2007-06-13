SELLER: Tom Bosley and Patricia Carr-Bosley

PRICE: $2,950,000

LOCATION: Royston Place, Beverly Hills P.O., CA

SIZE: 3,772, square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

DESCRIPTION: Gated celebrity English Country home with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Entertainer’s delight with huge outdoor veranda and a gorgeous pool. Corner lot on a cul–de-sac road.

YOUR MAMAS NOTES: Although Mister Tom Bosley has been featured in dozens of television and Broadway shows, he will always be remembered as the push over father on the 1970s hit television show Happy Days. That show launched and solidified at least half a dozen television and film celebrities including Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, Ted McGinley, Scott Baio, Pat Morita, and of course, Miz Marion Ross. The show is also credited with spinning off several hit shows including Laverne and Shirley, Mork and Mindy, and of course, the spectacularly difficult to watch Joanie Loves Chachi.

Mister Tom Bosley wed former actress Patricia Carr in 1980 and they have lived as a married couple in this house since at least 1990 according to property records. Your Mama hasn’t a clue what the couple paid for this mansard roofed monstrosity, but we’re quite sure Carr-Bosley’s will make millions on the sale and the couple will do a happy dance all the way to the bank.

Truthfully, if one likes French Country “style” houses with mansard roof lines and arched dormers, this one might fit the bill. Your Mama, however, does not feel kindly towards this style of house. The back yard pool looks inviting, sort of. The pool itself is okay, but what are all those square stone pillars that make the pool look like it’s in jail? The covered patio could be a lovely place to stay cool while working the crossword puzzles on warm afternoons.

As for the interior, well, Your Mama always feels suffocated by these “grandma’s house” sorts of places. We don’t see any in this photos, but we highly suspect there are expensive and elaborately dressed dolls on display somewhere in this house. Y’all know those dolls, right? Not the dolls that children play with. Oh no. We’re talking about the sinister and upsetting dolls that grown ups collect. They have names like Gretchen and she’s wearing a Victorian party dress and has porcelain hands and eyes that blink and stare at you while you’re sleeping. Lawhd, we’re short of breathe just thinking about those menacing dolls.

About the only thing we see in that living room that we can tolerate is the glass vase/dish filled with orange hard candies. Of course the container is so old fashioned it freaks the devil out of us, but Your Mama loves candy so much we could probably muster the courage to enter that room to pilfer some candy. We’d hightail it out of there immediately, but there’s little torture we would not subject ourselves for a little bit of candy. It’s true.

The property, located way up in the hills, sits in what would be considered a modest nabe for Bev Hills. No huge iron gates with long curving driveways. No tennis courts or staff entrances. Just large and ordinary houses on smallish one-quarter to half acre flat lots.

Your Mama has no idea who buys a house like this for nearly three millions clams. Maybe another one of those doll-people?