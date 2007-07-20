Fleur De Lys Photographs of the Day (Part 2)

Today Your Mama is pleased to bring the children a couple more interior photographs of Fleur De Lys, the big ass Holmby Hills house owned by Suzanne Saperstein which ya’ll know is on the market for the eye popping price $125,000,000. Yesterday we discussed the rose and gold colored entrance hall, and today we bring you the Silver Sitting Room.

Now, of course Your Mama does not have a clue if the Missus Saperstein actually calls this room the Silver Sitting Room, but if she does not, she should. We’ve got a huge silver toned carpet that we’re quite sure cost more than a Mercedes. We’ve got Louis XIV style chairs and settees with silver fabric (or is this Louis XV?). Then of course we notice the long and elaborately swagged silver drapes which would not be out of place in a swanky funeral home in Moscow.

And because no silver room is truly complete without a hefty dose of gold, we see the Saperstein’s team of interior decorators have continued the 24 carat gold gilding that we saw in the entrance hall. The effect is both soothing and electric all at the same time.

Also please note the carved friezes and the extremely elaborate ceiling mural of clouds. We are reminded here of the ceiling at the Forum Shops in Las Vegas (the mall attached to the Caesar’s Palace hotel), where the cloud mural ceiling changes from day to night with the clever use of lighting. Some of the statues at the indoor mall also come to life for impromptu and frightening floor shows, which Your Mama thinks would be a perfect addition to this room.

Note the the children: We know this house, technically, occupies a large group of lots in the Holmby Hills. But the property has a Bel Air address and zip code. According to the tax assessor, there really isn’t a legal place as the Holmby Hills, and most assuredly the Saperstein’s massive tax bill shows a Bel Air address.