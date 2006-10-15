PUSAN — Maggie Q will join Hugh Jackman and Ewan McGregor in the cast of “The Tourist,” a sexual thriller being produced by Jackman’s Seed Prods. and Cheyenne Enterprises.

Pic will lens in Gotham in coming weeks and Q (real name Quigley) will slot in her supporting role before she starts work on 20th Century Fox’s “Live Free or Die Hard,” which begins shooting in L.A. in November.

Q, who broke out in “Mission: Impossible 3,” recently completed crime comedy “Balls of Fury” for Intrepid Pictures, Rogue Pictures and Spyglass Entertainment.

“Tourist,” helmed by Marcel Langenegger, is about an accountant (McGregor) introduced to a mysterious sex club by his lawyer friend (Jackman). He soon becomes the prime suspect in a woman’s disappearance. Other cast includes Robert “Toshi” Kar Yun Chan and Michelle Williams.

Q is in Pusan for the launch of “Three Kingdoms: Resurrection of the Dragon,” a pan-Asian co-production set in Han-dynasty China. Role, her first in a distant period pic, requires Q to learn historical Chinese language, equestrian skills and to play the pipa, an ancient musical instrument.

“I’m difficult to categorize ethnically and personality wise,” Q said. “And just because I’m working in Hollywood these days doesn’t mean that I’ve turned my back on Asia. I will go anywhere in the world where there is good material.”